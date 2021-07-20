Aramid Fiber Market Growth in Commodity Chemicals Industry| Emerging Trends, Company Risk, and Key Executives | Technavio
Jul 20, 2021, 05:50 ET
NEW YORK, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled aramid fiber market by end-user and geography. The aramid fiber market from the Materials industry will showcase Mixed impact due to the pandemic. With rising cases of infections worldwide and gradually recovering economic activities across the globe, the aramid fiber market demand will show Neutral & At par growth during the next few years.
For the Right Perspective & Competitive Insights. Make confident decisions using our benchmarks and analysis.
Download Free Sample Report in Minutes: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43736
The aramid fiber market is driven by increasing demand from emerging economies. The growth of the market will further be accelerating due to the increasing investment in the defense industry. However, slower adoption in emerging applications might impact the market growth adversely during the forecast period.
Find report snapshot here to get a detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown: https://www.technavio.com/report/aramid-fiber-market-industry-analysis
Major Five Aramid Fiber Companies:
- Aramid Hpm LLC
- Arrow Technical Textiles Pvt. Ltd.
- Auburn Manufacturing Inc.
- Beaver Manufacturing Co.
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
Try Before you Buy! Register for a 14-day Free Trial by Gaining Access to
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform: https://www.technavio.com/request-free-demo?industry=Commodity Chemicals
Aramid Fiber Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
- Automotive - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Aerospace and defense - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Electrical and electronics - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - size and forecast 2020-2025
Aramid Fiber Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
- Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025
Related Reports on Materials Include:
Acrylic Fibers Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Anionic Surfactants Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43736
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article