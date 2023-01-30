Aramid Fibers Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Demand from Aerospace Sector Bolsters Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aramid Fibers Market, By End-User Industry, By Product Type, and By Geography - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Aramid fibers are used in military applications, such as helmets and spall liners. In addition, aramid fibers are used to reinforce nonmilitary vehicles.

Aramid fiber composites are lightweight and secure and can reduce the weight of shielded vehicles by 30 to 60 percent, compared to steel. These materials are also ideal for high-performance protective coatings, such as those that are used in pipelines. Aramid fibers are also used in clothing and other products that need high strength and high comfort.

For example, these fibers are commonly used in bulletproof police vests and military ballistic-rated body armor. They are also used in cut-resistant gloves made by MCR Safety.



Market Dynamics:



The global aramid fibers market is expected to witness a rapid growth due to growing refurbishment activities and stringent government regulations for worker security. In addition, the market is likely to witness increased demand for lightweight materials from the automotive industry which is further projected to foster market growth.

However, the development of new products in the aramid fibers market is hindered by the high R&D cost. Aramid fibers are a high-performance material used in composites and safety applications. As a result, they require a high level of R&D. The costs associated with R&D are high in terms of man-hours and materials. Furthermore, the technologically advanced manufacturing methods of these materials require high costs, which limits their market growth.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Investment in Defense Sector

Increasing Demand from Aerospace Sector

Restraints

Availability of Alternatives With Improved Properties

Opportunities

Increasing Application in the Optical Fiber Industry

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Aramid Fibers Market, By End-User Industry

Safety and Protection Equipment

Aerospace

Automotive

Electronics and Telecommunication

Other End-user Industries

Global Aramid Fibers Market, By Product Type

Para-aramid

Meta-aramid

Global Aramid Fibers Market, By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Company Profiles

China National Bluestar (Group) Co. Ltd

(Group) Co. Ltd DuPont

Hebei Silicon Valley Chemical Co Ltd

Huvis

Hyosung

Kermel

Kolon Industries Inc.

Shenma Industrial Co. Ltd

Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre Limited Liability Company

Suzhou Zhaoda Specially Fiber Technical Co.,Ltd.

Teijin Limited

Toray Industries Inc.

Wuxi Heshengyuan Carbon Fiber Technology Co. Ltd

X-FIPER New Material Co. Ltd

Xiamen Chao Yu Environmental Protection Technology Co. Ltd

Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co. Ltd

