Aramore Selected as a 2026 BeautyMatter NEXT50

Recognition solidifies Aramore's breakthrough scientific approach to skin longevity and performance.

BEVERLY, Mass., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aramore, the skincare brand pioneering topical NAD+ science for skin longevity, is excited to announce its recognition as a BeautyMatter NEXT50 brand, an annual distinction honoring the most innovative and trailblazing independent companies shaping the future of beauty and wellness.

ARAMORE BeautyMatter NEXT50

Recognized for its vision, innovation, and scientific credibility, Aramore continues to stand out as a distinguished newcomer in a crowded category. Aramore's technology zeroes in on NAD+, the energy source for our mitochondria, which powers skin's energy production, ability to repair, and cellular renewal.

Aramore's NAD+ Precursor Complex is engineered to penetrate the basal layer of the skin and replenish NAD+ at the source, restoring the skin's capacity to renew, regenerate, and re-energize. Because when skin performs the way it should, the visible results follow naturally.

"This recognition from BeautyMatter is an exciting milestone for Aramore and reflects the passion, creativity, and dedication of our entire team," said Melisse Shaban, CEO of Aramore "From the beginning, our mission has been to provide consumers with a different approach to skincare at a cellular level- focused on skin performance, not just aesthetics. Being selected for NEXT50 reinforces our purpose to redefine healthy aging and skin longevity."

BeautyMatter's NEXT50 highlights companies that demonstrate exceptional momentum, differentiated positioning, and the potential to influence the future of beauty. This recognition reflects Aramore's continued growth and commitment to innovation and research-backed formulations.

ABOUT ARAMORE:

Aramore was founded at the intersection of biotechnology and beauty by a team of experts united by a shared belief: that the future of skincare lies in supporting skin performance at the cellular level, not treating the surface-level symptoms of aging. Backed by research and leadership from Harvard and MIT scientists, the brand's NAD+ Precursor Complex is the result of years of research and development, engineered to restore skin to its peak performance, and providing transformative results not just in how skin looks, but how it behaves.

For more information, visit aramoreskincare.com or follow @aramoreskin.

SOURCE ARAMORE Skincare