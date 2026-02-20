Aramore Featured in Forbes for Pioneering NAD+ Innovation in Beauty

Science-first skincare brand gains national recognition for bringing cellular longevity research to the forefront of the beauty industry

BEVERLY, Mass., Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aramore, the science-first skin longevity brand transforming how consumers think about aging and skincare, was recently featured in Forbes in an in-depth story titled, "Meet Aramore, The Science-First Brand Bringing NAD+ To Beauty." The article highlights Aramore's pioneering research-driven approach to skincare and its mission to bring cutting-edge cellular science into mainstream beauty.

At a time when beauty consumers are seeking science, efficacy and meaningful results over trends and hype, Aramore stands apart by building its brand from biological discovery rather than marketing narratives. Forbes chronicles how Aramore's topical NAD+ technology originated not from a traditional beauty startup playbook — but from rigorous scientific investigation into how NAD+ supports cellular health and skin longevity.

"From the beginning, Aramore was never about launching another beauty product — it was about advancing a new category rooted in cellular longevity science," said Melisse Shaban, CEO of Aramore. "NAD+ is foundational to how our cells function and repair, and yet it has largely been absent from topical skincare conversations. Being recognized by Forbes affirms that there is a real appetite for science-driven innovation that goes beyond surface-level solutions. Consumers are ready to understand the 'why' behind what they're putting on their skin, and we're proud to lead that education."

The Forbes profile dives into Aramore's leadership in this new category, emphasizing how the brand prioritizes clinical evidence and consumer education. In an industry often driven by social media buzz and quick-fix storytelling, Aramore's commitment to scientific validation and deeper understanding resonates with today's informed skincare audience.

This coverage builds on Aramore's growing recognition in beauty and wellness circles. In 2025, the company was named "Best Breakthrough Wellness Startup" at the Glossy Awards, honored for its innovative NAD+ approach and impact in redefining beauty science.

Aramore's NAD+ skincare collection is available at aramoreskincare.com and select retail partners nationwide.

About Aramore

Founded at the intersection of biotechnology and beauty, Aramore is a pioneering skincare brand focused on longevity through cellular health. Backed by scientific research from MIT and Harvard, Aramore's proprietary NAD+ precursor technology is designed to restore, energize, and strengthen the skin from within.

For more information, visit aramoreskincare.com or follow @aramoreskin on social media.

