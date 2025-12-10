Aramore Wins "Best Breakthrough Wellness Startup" in the 2025 Glossy Awards

Award recognizes Aramore's breakthrough scientific approach to delivering cellular energy to skin

BEVERLY, Mass., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aramore, the revolutionary, science-backed skin longevity brand, today announced that it has been named "Best Breakthrough Wellness Startup" in the 2025 Glossy Awards. Alongside fellow honorees such as Rhode, CeraVe and Starface, this award has recognized Aramore as a company that is redefining beauty and wellness through innovation, impact, and exceptional customer experience.

Selected from a global field of emerging wellness brands, Aramore earned top honors for its research-driven approach to longevity, its integrated line of NAD+ powered topical products and supplements, and its commitment to bridging biotech and beauty in a way that is both accessible and results-driven.

The key driver of Aramore's breakthrough impact is its proprietary NAD+ boosting technology, developed to support the body's natural cellular energy and repair pathways. Rooted in emerging longevity science, Aramore's NAD+ complex is designed to help optimize NAD+ levels—an essential coenzyme involved in metabolism, cellular resilience, and skin vitality. The brand's formulation approach pairs this technology with synergistic active ingredients to deliver measurable improvements in skin health, radiance, and overall wellness.

"This award is a tremendous validation of our mission to make advanced longevity science part of everyday health," said Melisse Shaban, Chief Executive Officer of Aramore. "Our NAD+ technology represents years of scientific development, and we are thrilled to see it making a meaningful difference for consumers."

The Glossy Awards celebrate innovators shaping the future of beauty, fashion, and wellness. Judges cited Aramore's distinctive blend of scientific rigor, customer-centric design, and rapid market traction as factors that set the company apart from its peers.

"As consumers become more educated about the science behind wellness, they expect products that deliver meaningful results, and Aramore is here to set that new standard," said Shaban. "We're honored that the Glossy Awards have recognized our work, and we remain committed to bringing consumers solutions rooted in real research and measurable outcomes."

Founded at the intersection of biotechnology and beauty, Aramore is a pioneering skincare brand focused on longevity through cellular health. Backed by scientific research from MIT and Harvard, Aramore's proprietary NAD+ complex is designed to restore, energize, and strengthen the skin from within.

