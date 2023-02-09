ARAN WINES JOINS FORCES WITH SANDRA'S WINE LIFE TO FURTHER FOOTPRINT OF ARMENIAN-CRAFTED WINE IN THE UNITED STATES

Produced from the Sireni grape indigenous to Armenia, all Aran wines are produced in the oldest wine region in the world and distributed to international and Armenian markets

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aran Wines, an exciting new wine made from the Sireni grape variety from the oldest wine making region in the world, announced today they are partnering with Sandra's Wine Life, to further their footprint in the United States.

Sarafian Vineyards was launched in 2005 by planting 15 acres of new vines in the Armenian wine region of Artsakh, one of the more promising but less developed wine regions on the frontiers of Armenia. Carefully cultivating the Sireni grape indigenous to Armenia over the ensuing years, Aran Wines went into production in 2018. One of the first to produce a rosé wine from the Sireni grape, Aran Wines sells 20 to 25-percent of their wine locally in Armenia with the remainder exported to several countries including the United States.

Wine Enthusiast Magazine recently rated multiple varieties of Aran Wines, including 2018 Aran Reserve Sireni at 91 points, 2019 Aran Sireni Red at 90 points, 2019 Aran Voskehat White at 89 points, and 2019 Aran Rosé at 88 points.

"We wanted to partner with Sandra because she not only has a deep understanding of wines and wine marketing, but also understands the excitement of discovering emerging wine regions," said Alex Sarafian of Aran Wines.

A prominent figure within the wine and spirits community, Sandra Guibord is known for leading Fortune 500 companies in entertaining top clients and senior executives and hosting wine tastings for esteemed guests, charitable organizations, and on live television. Through the partnership, Guibord will bring the opportunity for wine enthusiasts across North America to taste and learn about Aran Wines from the oldest wine region in the world.

"I'm excited to be partnering with such an amazing and high-quality wine brand," said Sandra Guibord, Founder & CEO Sandra's Wine Life. "The heart of the partnership will be to utilize my expertise within the U.S. wine market to bring the product to wine enthusiasts and tastemakers and educate about the meticulous process of creating this wine from the oldest wine region in the world."

As their first collaboration with Sandra's Wine Life, Aran Wines recently sponsored the VIP Pre-Show Luncheon at the Winter Show 2023 at the Park Avenue Armory in New York City, the foremost art, antiques, and design fair in the United States.

Aran Wines are produced in Yerevan, Armenia and can be purchased in the United States at www.aranwines.com.

At the forefront of viticulture in the rapidly developing Armenian wine region of Artsakh, Alex and Talar Sarafian launched Sarafian Vineyards in 2005 by planting 15 acres of new vines in Askeran, one of the more promising but less developed wine regions on the frontiers of Armenia. Carefully cultivating the Sireni grape over the ensuing years, in 2018 they started producing Aran Wines for the international and Armenian markets.

Sandra Guibord, CEO and Founder of Sandra's Wine Life has over two decades of experience in entertainment and business. A former Wilhelmina model and actress, in soap operas, network television series, films and corporate spokesperson roles, Sandra is now a preeminent guide within the wine and spirits community.

Sandra assists financial institutions, Law firms, Tech Corporations and nonprofits with entertaining their top clientele and senior executives. Sandra Guibord has made the often-vexing world of wine enjoyable through her fun, festive and informative approach that has been well received by wine enthusiasts from novices to connoisseurs. She offers practical wine advice, in person and virtually, that are addictive to business dinners, romantic dates, and family gatherings over meatballs and spaghetti.

