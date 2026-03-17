Arango Launches Contextual Data Platform 4.0 for AI-Agent-Ready Enterprise Data

Developed in collaboration with several enterprise customers, the 4.0 release addresses one of the most pressing challenges in enterprise AI: enabling agents, assistants, and applications to reason over unified, current, and trusted business context at production scale while maintaining enterprise requirements for data privacy, security, governance, and regulatory compliance.

As organizations deploy AI agents into operational workflows, they encounter fragmented data architectures and brittle integration pipelines. Many "integrated" systems attempt to reconstruct relationships at inference time. This often results in unexplainable answers, untraceable decisions, inconsistent outputs, and governance risks – making it difficult for organizations to meet emerging requirements for explainability, traceability, responsible AI, and data protection policies.

The Arango Contextual Data Platform 4.0 solves this challenge by embedding contextual modeling directly into the data layer. Instead of reconstructing relationships during inference, organizations can manage business context continuously once and make it available to AI agents, assistants, and applications across the enterprise. This unified contextual data foundation enables AI systems to reason over connected enterprise data, operate within governance constraints, and deliver reliable outcomes at production scale.

The Agentic AI Suite: Fastest Path from Development to Production AI

To accelerate the shift from fragmented AI architectures to production-ready AI systems, Arango 4.0 introduces the Agentic AI Suite, which includes:

20+ built-in AI services

A library of proprietary Arango tools

Arango AutoGraph ™ , for automated context graph generation

, for automated context graph generation Arango AutoRAG ™ , for optimizing retrieval for structured and unstructured data

, for optimizing retrieval for structured and unstructured data Arango Ada ™ , an AI digital assistant for AI-assisted development

an AI digital assistant for AI-assisted development Arango AvaCado ™ , an AI assistant for answering product questions in natural language

, an AI assistant for answering product questions in natural language Platform Suite an additional layer of security, governance, observability, and operational efficiency across large scale deployments.

Together, these capabilities eliminate the need to assemble complex AI data pipelines across multiple systems, data fragmentation, and context mismatches. By automating contextual modeling, data preparation, retrieval orchestration, and workflow coordination, the suite dramatically accelerates the path from development to production deployment.

Arango provides a centralized place to host structured, unstructured, semi-structured, and multi-modal enterprise data and transform it into a contextual data layer that provides unified, current, and trusted business context for Enterprise AI to reason, decide, and act reliably.

The Agentic AI Suite automates the core components of enterprise AI architecture, including:

Agent & Workflow Orchestration : Coordinates AI workflows across retrieval, reasoning, and operational systems.



: Coordinates AI workflows across retrieval, reasoning, and operational systems. Automated Context Modeling (AutoGraph) : Builds contextual knowledge graphs from enterprise data to capture relationships between entities, systems, and events.



: Builds contextual knowledge graphs from enterprise data to capture relationships between entities, systems, and events. Automated Data Preparation (Auto Ingestion) : Ingests and prepares structured, semi-structured, and unstructured data for contextual modeling and retrieval.



: Ingests and prepares structured, semi-structured, and unstructured data for contextual modeling and retrieval. Adaptive Retrieval (AutoRAG): Selects and executes the optimal retrieval strategy for each query, combining GraphRAG, vector search, HybridRAG, and contextual summaries across graph, vector, and search indexes.



Selects and executes the optimal retrieval strategy for each query, combining GraphRAG, vector search, HybridRAG, and contextual summaries across graph, vector, and search indexes. Unified Contextual Data Foundation: Provides a persistent, multi-model data foundation for enterprise knowledge and relationships across graph, vector, document, key value, and search databases.



Provides a persistent, multi-model data foundation for enterprise knowledge and relationships across graph, vector, document, key value, and search databases. Contextual Data Access: Enables AI agents, assistants, and applications to interact with enterprise context through natural language interfaces, APIs, Model Context Protocol (MCP), and co-pilot integrations.

Flexible Model Deployment with Bring Your Own Code/Container (BYOC)

The platform also supports Bring Your Own Code/Container (BYOC) deployment, allowing organizations to integrate their preferred models, runtimes, and AI services while maintaining control over infrastructure, security, and compliance requirements. This flexibility enables enterprises to deploy AI agents and co-pilots using the models and frameworks that best fit their environment.

Together, these capabilities dramatically reduce the engineering effort required to build AI applications—simplifying AI architecture, increasing developer productivity, and accelerating the deployment of Enterprise AI.

Several of these capabilities introduce major innovations in AI data infrastructure, including Arango AutoGraph and Arango Ada.

Arango AutoGraph: Automating Business Context Creation

Arango AutoGraph is designed to eliminate one of the largest bottlenecks in enterprise AI: the manual effort required to build and maintain complex ontologies and knowledge graph schemas before deploying AI systems. Arango AutoGraph automatically organizes enterprise data–structured, semi-structured, and unstructured–into connected contextual knowledge graphs that represent relationships across business entities, systems, and events.

By operationalizing contextual modeling directly within the data layer, organizations gain a faster path to reliable production AI without extensive custom engineering. This enables AI agents, assistants, and applications to:

reason across enterprise relationships

reflect current operational state

operate within policy constraints

produce explainable outputs with traceable lineage

The result is AI systems grounded in up-to-date business context—delivering the trust and scale required to operate reliably in production environments.

Arango Ada: AI-Assisted Development

Arango Ada (Arango AI Digital Assistant), enables developers and business users to interact with the platform using natural language. It helps create and optimize queries, generate GraphRAG partitions, and explore contextual knowledge graphs without requiring deep expertise in multiple complex query languages. By lowering the barrier to working with connected enterprise data, Arango Ada significantly accelerates developer and business user productivity.

Built to Scale Enterprise AI

The Arango Contextual Data Platform™ is designed to scale AI across domains, teams, and applications using a reusable contextual data layer.

Because the same contextual data foundation powers agents, assitants, and applications, organizations can build AI capabilities once and reuse them across multiple Enterprise AI use cases without rebuilding data pipelines.

The platform's distributed multi-model and multimodal architecture supports operational workloads across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, and air-gapped environments, enabling enterprises to deploy Enterprise AI securely and reliably at scale.

Expanding the Value of Existing ArangoDB Deployments

For organizations already running ArangoDB, the Arango Contextual Data Platform provides a natural path to extend existing graph and multimodel data infrastructure for AI applications.

Customers can build on their current deployments to create a contextual data layer that supports AI agents, assistants, and applications.

Arango 4.0 introduces new capabilities that simplify working with contextual enterprise data, including:

20+ built-in AI services

Arango AutoGraph ™ to organize enterprise data into contextual knowledge graph

to organize enterprise data into contextual knowledge graph Arango AutoRAG ™ to optimize retrieval across graph, vector, and document data

to optimize retrieval across graph, vector, and document data Arango Ada ™ , the AI digital assistant, for natural language interaction and development

, the AI digital assistant, for natural language interaction and development Arango AvaCado ™ , an AI assistant for answering product questions in natural language

, an AI assistant for answering product questions in natural language Arango AQLizer to generate optimized queries from natural language

to generate optimized queries from natural language Arango Visualizer to see and explore contextual relationships across enterprise systems

to see and explore contextual relationships across enterprise systems Platform Suite an additional layer of security, governance, observability, and operational efficiency across large scale deployments.

Together, these capabilities transform operational data into a contextual data layer for AI agents, assistants, and applications while leveraging existing ArangoDB deployments.

Arango AQLizer: Natural Language for Queries

Arango AQLizer translates natural language questions into optimized Arango Query Language (AQL) queries, enabling developers and analysts to interact with complex multimodel data more easily.

Users can ask questions about enterprise data, automatically generate queries, and explore relationships across entities and systems — without writing complex queries.

Arango Visualizer: Exploring Enterprise Context

Arango Visualizer allows teams to explore contextual knowledge graphs created through the contextual data layer.

Developers and analysts can investigate relationships between entities, systems, and events, helping teams understand enterprise context and improve explainability of AI-driven insights.

Enterprise-Ready Platform Operations

The Arango Platform Suite provides enterprise-grade observability, governance, and operational management for contextual data platforms across enterprise environments.

Key capabilities include:

Kubernetes-Native Deployment for scalable infrastructure and simplified cluster operations

for scalable infrastructure and simplified cluster operations Unified Cluster Management for operating distributed Arango deployments across environments

for operating distributed Arango deployments across environments SSO/Role-Based Access Control (RBAC) for governance, access control, and secure collaboration

for governance, access control, and secure collaboration Observability and Monitoring with integrations for Prometheus and Grafana to track system health, performance, and workloads

with integrations for Prometheus and Grafana to track system health, performance, and workloads Debugging and Diagnostics tools to help developers investigate data pipelines, query behavior, and AI workflows

tools to help developers investigate data pipelines, query behavior, and AI workflows Bring Your Own Code/Container (BYOC) to run preferred models and runtimes

The platform supports deployment across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, managed, and air-gapped environments, making it suitable for regulated industries and mission-critical workloads.

Proven Production Use Cases

Global enterprises, government agencies, and innovative AI startups are already using the Arango Contextual Data Platform to operationalize AI initiatives across multiple domains.

Examples include:

Customer service and support agents that accelerate issue resolution by grounding responses in knowledge bases, ticket history, customer context, runbooks, and live operational data.



that accelerate issue resolution by grounding responses in knowledge bases, ticket history, customer context, runbooks, and live operational data. Product engineering agents that shorten design and deployment cycles by validating designs and analyzing change impacts across complex systems.



that shorten design and deployment cycles by validating designs and analyzing change impacts across complex systems. Fraud and compliance agents detecting anomalies across complex transaction networks.



detecting anomalies across complex transaction networks. Clinical research intelligence platform agents accelerating trial site identification, healthcare facility onboarding, and operational planning using connected research and performance data.

Organizations report:

Industry Analyst Perspective

"Traditional systems — built for structured, transactional workloads — struggle to support the real-time, multimodal demands of modern AI, including generative AI and AI agents," wrote Indranil Bandyopadhyay, Principal Analyst, Forrester. Multimodel Data Platform: The Missing Layer In Your AI Stack

Customer Perspectives

We are grateful to a number of innovative organizations, including PSI, Transient.AI, and Linx Security, who contributed valuable early feedback and are leveraging Arango's Contextual Data Platform to repurpose their development efforts away from time-consuming, labor-intensive data architecture to innovative AI feature development.

Customer Perspective from Life Sciences: Global Clinical Research Organization(CRO)

"For AI agents to be useful in clinical research, teams need to trust the recommendations," said Andrei Seryi, Director of Knowledge Management & Process Improvement at PSI CRO. "Clinical trials depend on understanding relationships across investigators, sites, studies, and outcomes, but that context is often fragmented across systems. With Arango, our AI agents can reason across that connected data, explain their recommendations, and help us identify the right trial sites faster."

Customer Perspective from Retail: Pricing Intelligence Company

"Retail pricing and promotions change constantly, which is why a high-performance engine is essential to complement our daily BI reports," said Fredrik Mazur, CTO of Matpriskollen. "With Arango, we are turning complex shopper and pricing data into an interactive, real-time insights platform. Soon, our partners will be able to ask questions in natural language to instantly extract the exact, customized data that fits their needs, allowing our team to focus purely on building new retail intelligence."

Customer Perspective from Capital Markets: AI Investment Intelligence Company

"In capital markets, insight comes from understanding relationships between instruments, strategies, counterparties, and market signals," said Elijah Murray, Chief Technology Officer at Transient.AI. "Our AI platform needs to reason across those relationships in real time. Arango gives us the context to do that—delivering explainable intelligence for hedge funds and asset managers while freeing our team to focus on building new AI-driven investment capabilities."

Customer Perspective from Cybersecurity: Identity Security Company

"Identity security can't wait for manual processes. Our AI Native IGA reasons across complex relationships between users, roles, applications, and entitlements in real time," said Israel Duanis, CEO, Linx Security. "Arango is an important component in our processing context to detect risk earlier, automate remediation, and focus our engineering effort on building new security capabilities."

Arango Executive Perspective

"With the 4.0 release, we are defining the next phase of enterprise AI architecture," said Ravi Marwaha, Chief Product & Technology Officer of Arango. "Without a contextual data layer, AI systems can become a liability – producing inconsistent, unexplainable, and untraceable decisions. With a unified, current, and trusted business context, AI creates leverage for organizations to reduce cost and scale faster. The Contextual Data Layer enables organizations to operationalize AI agents, assistants, and applications that are trusted, explainable, governed, and aligned with unified business context. It's built once and reusable. This is how enterprises will win in the Agentic AI economy."

About Arango

Arango delivers a unified, natively multimodel contextual data platform that powers AI agents, assistants, and applications with the unified, current, and trusted business context needed to reason, decide, and act at scale.

The Arango Contextual Data Platform connects fragmented enterprise data with LLMs, copilots, and AI agents through a simplified architecture delivered out of the box. By combining graph, vector, document, key-value, and search capabilities in a single platform, Arango eliminates the complex stacks many organizations build to operationalize enterprise AI.

Trusted by organizations including NVIDIA, HPE, the London Stock Exchange, PSI CRO, the U.S. Air Force, NIH, Siemens, Transient.AI, Matpriskollen, and Articul8, Arango helps enterprises move from AI pilots to reliable production systems faster while lowering infrastructure complexity and total cost of ownership. Arango is a proud member of the NVIDIA Inception Program and the AWS ISV Accelerate Program. Learn more at arango.ai

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