Arango Launches U.S. Federal Government Practice to Support Defense, Intelligence, Aerospace, and Civilian Agency Missions

Helping federal agencies modernize data, improve information sharing, and reduce complexity across mission-critical environments.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arango today announced the launch of its dedicated U.S. Federal Government Practice, expanding the company's long-term investment in helping defense, intelligence, aerospace, and civilian agencies modernize data environments, improve information sharing, reduce operational complexity, and prepare for secure AI-enabled operations.

Federal agencies are under increasing pressure to modernize legacy systems while supporting missions that depend on timely, trusted information. At the same time, growing volumes of mission, operational, intelligence, logistics, sensor, and enterprise data remain fragmented across disconnected systems, making it increasingly difficult to share information, understand relationships, and deliver timely mission insights.

The Arango U.S. Federal Government Practice provides agencies, Federal Systems Integrators (FSIs), and technology partners with a dedicated organization focused on federal modernization initiatives. Bringing together federal sales, solution engineering, customer success, and partner engagement, the practice provides a streamlined path to Arango's technology, expertise, and partner ecosystem. The dedicated team helps agencies evaluate deployment options, design mission-specific data architectures, and move modernization initiatives from evaluation into production, accelerating mission outcomes while reducing architectural complexity.

Arango's Contextual Data Platform helps agencies integrate, connect, and contextualize mission, operational, intelligence, logistics, sensor, and enterprise data within a single distributed platform. Built on a massively scalable, multimodel graph database, the platform combines graph, vector, document, key-value, and full-text search capabilities with ACID guarantees. Arango supports self-managed, on-premises, air-gapped, and restricted deployment environments, allowing agencies to maintain control over sensitive mission data while supporting classified and mission-critical environments. The result is a trusted foundation for data modernization, mission analytics, advanced analytics, and secure AI applications.

Helping Agencies Modernize Data for Mission Success

Mission owners increasingly depend on information distributed across disconnected databases, applications, and operational systems. Without unified, current and trusted context, analysts and operators spend valuable time assembling information instead of acting on it.

Arango enables agencies to unify data across people, assets, organizations, locations, and events, giving mission owners, analysts, investigators, operators, and decision-makers direct access to the information they need to support investigations, planning, operations, and mission-critical decision-making.

Unlike architectures that require multiple specialized databases and synchronization pipelines, Arango combines graph, vector, document, key-value, and full-text search capabilities within a single platform. Agencies can consolidate specialized databases and tools, reduce infrastructure complexity, improve information sharing, and create a trusted contextual data foundation for mission analytics and AI.

A core element of Arango's federal strategy is empowering mission owners – not just database administrators and technical specialists – with direct access to connected information and mission context that supports faster, more confident decisions.

Supporting Mission-Critical Federal Initiatives

For intelligence analysis and data fusion, Arango connects information across open-source intelligence, documents, imagery, sensor data, and operational systems to reveal relationships and accelerate analysis. The Arango U.S. Federal Government Practice is focused on helping agencies address initiatives including:

Data modernization and information sharing

Data fusion and intelligence analysis

Cybersecurity and cyber defense

Department of War/Defense (DoW/DoD) Zero Trust initiatives

Supply chain visibility and risk management

Fraud detection and investigations

detection and investigations Mission analytics and decision support

Advanced analytics and AI readiness

Today, organizations including the U.S. Air Force, the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and leading aerospace organizations rely on Arango to modernize mission-critical data environments, improve information sharing, accelerate analysis, and build trusted foundations for AI. The launch of the U.S. Federal Government Practice reflects growing customer demand and Arango's long-term commitment to supporting federal missions.

Dedicated Federal Expertise

The Federal Government Practice is led by Adam Todd, Head of Federal, and Peter Joukov, who leads engagement with federal agencies, Federal Systems Integrators, and Aerospace & Defense organizations. Both are graduates of the U.S. Naval Academy and military veterans with experience spanning operational military service, Pentagon cybersecurity initiatives, federal technology modernization, and national security missions.

Their operational experience is complemented by a growing team of federal solution engineers, customer success professionals, and partner specialists focused exclusively on supporting U.S. government missions.

"During my military service, I learned that mission success depends on having the right information at the right time," said Peter Joukov, who leads engagement with federal agencies, Federal Systems Integrators, and Aerospace & Defense organizations at Arango. "Too often, that information is scattered across disconnected systems. Arango helps mission owners, analysts, and operators connect that information into trusted mission context so they can make faster, more confident decisions."

Executive Perspectives

"Federal Government agencies are being asked to modernize legacy environments, strengthen cybersecurity, support Zero Trust initiatives, and make better use of growing volumes of data," said Shekhar Iyer, Chief Executive Officer of Arango. "Success depends on helping mission owners understand relationships across people, systems, assets, and operations. Our investment in the U.S. Federal Government Practice reflects growing demand from government organizations and our commitment to supporting the people responsible for executing critical missions."

"Government agencies are under tremendous pressure to deliver faster insights and better outcomes while reducing complexity," said Adam Todd, Head of Federal Government Practice at Arango. "By establishing a dedicated practice, we are deepening our investment in the public sector and ensuring agencies have access to the expertise and technology needed to connect information across complex environments, improve mission effectiveness, and accelerate modernization initiatives."

"Organizations are increasingly moving beyond legacy graph database technologies and looking for platforms that can connect data, relationships, and context at mission scale," said Joshua Shams, Chief Revenue Officer at Arango. "From supporting public sector growth at ServiceNow and Oracle to working with organizations such as NVIDIA, the Department of Defense, the Intelligence Community, and leading aerospace and defense companies, I've seen that customers need operational context. Arango helps organizations transform fragmented information into actionable mission intelligence that supports mission outcomes."

Expanding Arango's Federal Commitment

This expansion reflects Arango's continued commitment to veteran leadership, federal technology professionals, strategic partnerships, and mission-focused innovation.

As the practice expands, Arango will continue strengthening relationships with Federal Systems Integrators and technology partners to help agencies modernize data environments, improve information sharing, and support evolving mission requirements.

The launch of the U.S. Federal Government Practice represents the next step in Arango's long-term strategy to help government organizations connect data, reduce complexity, and build trusted data foundations for mission-critical analytics and AI.

Additional Resources

About Arango

Arango is pioneering the Live Contextual Data Layer for enterprise AI, helping organizations transform fragmented enterprise data into trusted business context that enables AI agents, assistants, and applications to reason, decide, and act with greater accuracy, explainability, and trust at scale.

Built on the Arango Contextual Data Platform, a graph-native multimodel foundation that unifies graph, vector, document, key-value, and full-text search capabilities with ACID guarantees, the Live Contextual Data Layer enables organizations to build context once and reuse it across initiatives.

The platform includes more than 20 built-in AI services for contextual modeling, retrieval, orchestration, and enterprise AI development. The result is more accurate decisions, greater explainability, end-to-end traceability, faster deployment, and increased trust in enterprise AI outcomes.

Organizations including NVIDIA, HPE, Zscaler, London Stock Exchange Group, Siemens, the U.S. Air Force, the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Articul8, and others rely on Arango to power enterprise AI. Learn more at arango.ai

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