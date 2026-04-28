Aranya Emerges from Stealth to Meet Surging Demand for AI Inference Infrastructure, Announcing Partnerships with Hydra Host and Leading AI Inference Companies Across 1,700+ GPUs

Since its inception just eight months ago, Aranya's flagship product has already attracted prominent names in the space, a testament to both the quality of the solution and the gap it fills in the market.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aranya, the cluster-scale operating system built to meet demand for the next generation of supercomputers, today emerges from stealth to announce major partnerships with top inference leaders, including Hydra Host, a NVIDIA Cloud Partner focused entirely on bare-metal deployments. The company turned to Aranya's flagship product, ClusterdOS, which turns Kubernetes into an accessible, reproducible, self-healing system, for its unmatched ability to solve the complex infrastructure bottlenecks that have stalled inference as demand reaches all-time highs.

Aranya's partnerships deploy ClusterdOS across more than 1,700 GPUs, enabling infrastructure providers to run critical inference pipelines at scale, backed by 24/7 monitoring, security patching, and custom integrations that eliminate the need for a dedicated platform team.

Aranya deploys ClusterdOS across 1,700+ GPUs, enabling self-healing Kubernetes for scalable AI inference workloads. Post this

Timing could not be more critical. Inference is now the dominant compute workload, projected to account for two-thirds of all compute in 2026, up from a third just three years ago. Existing infrastructure, even the most sophisticated, was not built for this pace of growth. As foundation models move into production, the volume, variability, and latency demands of inference have exposed a gap that no existing solution has closed.

"At Aranya, we believe inference is the new mining. Just as crypto defined the last era of GPU-scale compute, inference is the core value-extracting workload of the AI era. The infrastructure demands are just as unforgiving: the clusters have to run, and they have to run at scale. For bleeding-edge companies that simply cannot afford downtime, we've built Aranya around that reality, with technical depth from GPU orchestration all the way up the stack," said Christian Bhatia Ondaatje, Co-founder and CEO of Aranya. "Partnering with top AI inference companies like Hydra Host proves our technology inside some of the most demanding inference environments in the industry as we work towards what comes next: giving every engineering team the agency to own, operate, and expand their inference infrastructure."

Inference Infrastructure Is Failing to Meet Demand

The next battleground in AI is operational execution. Until now, winning it has required a large, dedicated platform team. Without one, even the most promising models struggle to reach production. For lean teams building the next generation of AI products, this gap is often the difference between shipping and stalling.

A fundamental tradeoff drives that gap. Hyperscaler-managed services offer ease of use, but limit control and become prohibitively expensive at scale. Custom infrastructure offers flexibility, but requires specialized engineering talent that few teams can afford.

Kubernetes has emerged as the standard for orchestrating distributed compute, but operationalizing it for AI inference remains complex and resource-intensive. As a result, engineering teams are forced to spend critical cycles designing and maintaining infrastructure rather than deploying models, slowing time to production and increasing costs.

ClusterdOS: The Technical Backbone for AI Inference

With deep expertise in Kubernetes, distributed systems, and AI infrastructure, the Aranya team built ClusterdOS to fill this gap: an open-source, distributed operating system that turns raw compute into batteries-included, ready-for-prod AI supercomputers, purpose-engineered for the nuance of modern inference. ClusterdOS handles the full cluster lifecycle—bootstrapping, maintaining, and upgrading with minimal effort—and provides a straightforward framework for adding and versioning distributed cloud-native applications, configurable through simple high-level feature flags.

For Hydra Host, ClusterdOS:

Reduced production cluster setup time from 2–6 weeks (standard) to under 48 hours

Built custom architecture that neutralized recurring data center failures, cutting cluster downtime by 90%

"A growing number of customers need more than raw infrastructure. They need a faster, more reliable path to production," said Aaron Ginn, Co-founder & CEO at Hydra Host. "This partnership with Aranya brings together Hydra Host's bare metal compute and operational support with Aranya's Kubernetes expertise, giving customers a more complete solution for deploying and scaling real workloads with less complexity."

What's Next for Aranya

As AI assistants become as deeply embedded in daily workflows as any full-time collaborator—running code, managing infrastructure, and making architectural decisions in real time—the compute demands of a single developer are beginning to look like those of an entire team. Aranya is building for that reality: a future where every person needs a cluster's worth of inference compute and an operating system to manage it. ClusterdOS handles the infrastructure layer, managing the full cluster lifecycle with minimal overhead. Vibecluster, launching in six months, will operate at the team layer, serving as an always-on platform engineer that gives teams direct control over how inference is scaled and managed internally—something AI agents cannot execute on their own.

To join the waitlist for Vibecluster, visit aranya.tech/#waitlist.

ABOUT ARANYA

Founded by Christian Bhatia Ondaatje, Sasivarnan Kanaghasalam Sathyapriya, and Aryamika Bhatia Ondaatje, Aranya is the cluster-scale operating system built for the next generation of supercomputers. Its flagship product, ClusterdOS, turns Kubernetes into an accessible, self-healing, production-ready system, eliminating the need for a dedicated platform team. Aranya enables leading infrastructure providers to run critical inference pipelines at scale, backed by 24/7 monitoring, security patching, and custom integrations. The company is building toward a future where every engineering team has true ownership over their inference infrastructure. For more information, visit aranya.tech.

For more information, visit aranya.tech.

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SOURCE Aranya