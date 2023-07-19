Aras Appoints Josh Epstein as CMO to Strengthen Executive Team

New Exec to Drive Awareness of Company's Differentiated Approach to PLM

ANDOVER, Mass., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aras, which provides the most powerful low-code application platform to design, build, and operate complex products, announced today that the company has brought on Josh Epstein as chief marketing officer (CMO).

Epstein is an accomplished technology CMO with a record of building category-defining enterprise technology brands across a variety of industries. Most recently, he served as CMO at AtScale, a data and analytics software provider helping enterprise data teams modernize business intelligence and analytics for the cloud. He has held marketing leadership positions at both venture-backed startups and global technology leaders, including ObserveIt, Kaminario, Oracle, and Dell/EMC.

At Aras, Epstein will focus on driving global awareness of the company's differentiated approach to managing data across the product lifecycle, from design to manufacturing to support. He will lean on his track record of turning great technologies into category-defining brands to help redefine the product lifecycle management (PLM) category and further Aras' mission to deliver flexible solutions that support companies' digital transformation journeys. Those efforts will include fostering more opportunities for existing customers to expand their usage and better integrate with other adjacent technologies.

Josh Epstein, CMO, Aras, said: "Aras has an incredible technology vision and a loyal customer base. That, along with the company's impressive management team and investors, drew me to this role. I see enormous opportunity to build on Aras' position as a force for digital transformation in modern product design and manufacturing. I look forward to helping grow broader awareness of the value, innovation, and flexibility of our platform."

Roque Martin, CEO, Aras, said: "We have reimagined product lifecycle management with our open, flexible, and upgradable solutions. As we continue to grow, we need a top-notch marketing executive who can help tell the Aras story to a broader audience. Josh is that person, and we are excited to see where he can lead our brand."

About Aras

Aras provides the most powerful low-code platform with applications to design, build, and operate complex products. Its technology enables the rapid delivery of flexible, upgradeable solutions that build business resilience. Aras' platform and product lifecycle management applications connect users in all disciplines and functions to critical product data and processes across the lifecycle and throughout the extended supply chain. Airbus, Audi, DENSO, Honda, Kawasaki, Microsoft, Mitsubishi, and Nissan are using the platform to manage complex change and traceability. Visit www.aras.com to learn more and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

