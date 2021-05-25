Arash Khorsandi, Benny Khorsandi of Arash Law & Michael Yadegaran of Avenue Law APC Retained by Local Hero and Victim of Hate Crime That Occurred at Popular Los Angeles Eatery
May 25, 2021, 11:00 ET
LOS ANGELES, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorneys Arash and Benny Khorsandi from Arash Law and Michael Yadegaran from Avenue Law APC have been retained to represent a local hero and victim of a hate crime that occurred outside a popular Los Angeles sushi eatery last week. The hero's selfless conduct has received international and national media coverage in the New York Times, Los Angeles Times, and across cable news.
On the evening of May 18, 2021, a group of assailants arrived at the restaurant in a caravan, seeking out Jewish diners for verbal assault and physical attack. The group screamed anti-Semitic epithets and initiated a violent physical altercation against the restaurant's Jewish diners. The hero, who is not Jewish, nonetheless came to the defense of his Jewish friends and other Jewish patrons at the restaurant and sustained severe bodily injuries in the process.
As reported by national media, one of the attackers was arrested in a joint special operation by the United States Marshal Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Los Angeles Police Department. Law enforcement has requested that the assailant's bail be enhanced due to the "crime being motivated by hatred."
Due to ongoing threats, this hero is receiving, we are keeping his name anonymous for his own protection and safety.
If you or anyone you know has any information or witnessed the incident, please contact Michael Yadegaran at [email protected] or Benny Khorsandi at [email protected].
Contact:
Arash Khorsandi
The Law Offices of Arash Khorsandi
2960 Wilshire Blvd. #308
Los Angeles, CA 90010
(213) 805-7789
[email protected]
Benny Khorsandi
The Law Offices of Arash Khorsandi
2960 Wilshire Blvd. #238
Los Angeles, CA 90010
(213) 808-0200
[email protected]
Michael Yadegaran
Avenue Law APC
2425 Olympic Blvd, Ste 4000W
Santa Monica, CA 90404-4099
(310) 882-7960
[email protected]
Related Images
arash-law-injury-lawyers.png
Arash Law Injury Lawyers
SOURCE Arash Law
Share this article