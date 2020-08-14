Arash Law Secures Potential Record $11.25 Million Workers' Compensation Settlement

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Arash Khorsandi is proud to announce that attorney Tina Eshghieh recently secured an $11.25 million settlement on behalf of a catastrophically injured construction worker. The settlement is thought to be perhaps the largest workers' compensation settlement in California history.

The Law Offices of Arash Khorsandi

The case arises from a 2018 accident in which Salvador Ramirez Morales fell four stories down an elevator shaft. Ramirez Morales was unconscious for more than 24 hours and sustained a severe traumatic brain injury, broken ribs, a fractured jaw, and several other internal and orthopedic injuries. As a result of his injuries, doctors performed an emergency craniotomy.

While Ramirez Morales was in the hospital, he developed serious complications, including acute respiratory distress syndrome and a methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus infection, often referred to as MRSA.

On July 24 of this year, Division of Workers' Compensation administrative law Judge Dean Stringfellow approved the settlement for Omar Ramirez, Ramirez Morales' guardian. The structured settlement provides Ramirez with a one-time payment of $500,000 and $33,000 per month for the rest of his life.

"Unfortunately, in light of booming construction in California, the number of catastrophic injuries each year continues to rise," said attorney Tina Eshghieh. "However, despite the increasing number of serious injuries each year, results of this magnitude rarely occur in the field of personal injury, let alone in workers' compensation." Eshghieh expressed that "when litigating in the workers' compensation arena, we are often faced with a system that fails to adequately compensate the catastrophically injured the way it should in order for their extensive needs to be adequately met. I am pleased that in this instance, we were able to break through the barriers to achieve this extraordinary result."

Arash Law is a California accident and workers' compensation injury firm that helps victims get the compensation and benefits to which they are entitled under the law. They regularly work with clients injured in a variety of incidents, including workplace accidents, car accidents, truck accidents, motorcycle accidents, bicycle accidents, Uber/Lyft accidents, brain injury accidents, and more. Prospective clients can schedule a free case evaluation with an attorney by calling the firm at (888) 488-1391 or sending an email through its online contact form.

