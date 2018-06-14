Arash Team Up With Pitbull, Nyusha and Blanco to Release Football Anthem "Goalie Goalie"

NEW YORK, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-platinum-selling Iranian-Swedish singer/songwriter Arash joins forces with global chart-topper Pitbull, Russian super-star Nyusha and rising American star Blanco for the new football anthem "Goalie Goalie". The border-crossing collaboration in celebration of the 2018 FIFA World Cup will be premiered at the Opening Event of the World Cup, June 14th in Russia. This stunning foursome combines the unique star power that has propelled them individually to the top of worldwide charts. Arash landed a string of international #1 hits and has 1 billion YouTube views. His recent single "Dooset Daram" tops the Russian airplay and is TOP-50 in global Shazam. Pitbull's tenth full-length album "Climate Change" recently topped album charts worldwide. Russian pop-starlet Nyusha is one of the most successful artists in the country. She is a mentor of TV-show "The Voice" and is also an Official Ambassador for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™.
Released today on all online platforms, the video clip directed by Fred Khoshtinat, features the performers in a hyper-realistic recreation of iconic landmarks bringing the world together in a party of dancing and football tricks emblazed in cutting edge digital effects further heightening the mood. Fans have already joined in by sharing their own football-inspired posts across social media using #GoalieGoalie. The song was written by fellow international popstar Mohombi and Cederic Lorrain, Blanco "The Ear", Alexandru Cotoi, Armando Christian Perez with production handled by Alexandru Cotoi.
Arash's Statement: "My biggest passions in life are football and music. I believed that if music didn't work out, I could succeed in football. The FIFA World Cup is the biggest event in the World, uniting people from all continents. This year's tournament in Russia will be an incredible experience! I would like to spread more positive energy so I recorded the song "Goalie Goalie". I am extremely humbled and excited to be there in person to perform and support the games."'
Nyusha's Statement: "Music should unite us, no matter what our creed or skin color. Our collaboration (with Pitbull, Arash and Blanco) is an anthem to connect different cultures and people. Also, it's important for me to let all foreign guests know that Russian people are very welcoming and genial."
