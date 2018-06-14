Arash Team Up With Pitbull, Nyusha and Blanco to Release Football Anthem "Goalie Goalie"

Released today on all online platforms, the video clip directed by Fred Khoshtinat, features the performers in a hyper-realistic recreation of iconic landmarks bringing the world together in a party of dancing and football tricks emblazed in cutting edge digital effects further heightening the mood. Fans have already joined in by sharing their own football-inspired posts across social media using #GoalieGoalie. The song was written by fellow international popstar Mohombi and Cederic Lorrain, Blanco "The Ear", Alexandru Cotoi, Armando Christian Perez with production handled by Alexandru Cotoi.

Arash's Statement: "My biggest passions in life are football and music. I believed that if music didn't work out, I could succeed in football. The FIFA World Cup is the biggest event in the World, uniting people from all continents. This year's tournament in Russia will be an incredible experience! I would like to spread more positive energy so I recorded the song "Goalie Goalie". I am extremely humbled and excited to be there in person to perform and support the games."'

Nyusha's Statement: "Music should unite us, no matter what our creed or skin color. Our collaboration (with Pitbull, Arash and Blanco) is an anthem to connect different cultures and people. Also, it's important for me to let all foreign guests know that Russian people are very welcoming and genial."

