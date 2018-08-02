Aratana Therapeutics to Present at CL King and Associates Best Ideas Conference

LEAWOOD, Kan., Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq : PETX ), a pet therapeutics company focused on the licensing, development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics for dogs and cats, plans on presenting at CL King & Associates Best Ideas Conference on Thursday, September 13, 2018 at 1:15 p.m. ET in New York City.

Interested parties may listen to the webcast live or access the audio link for up to 90 days after the meeting. Presentation slides from the conference will also be available in the Aratana Investor Room.

Aratana Therapeutics is a pet therapeutics company focused on licensing, developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics for dogs and cats. As a pioneer in pet therapeutics, Aratana's mission is to deliver safe and effective therapeutics that elevate the standard of care in veterinary medicine. We work with companion animal veterinarians to bring new therapeutics to market that support the needs of pets and their owners. For more information, please visit www.aratana.com.

