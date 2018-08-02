Aratana Therapeutics to Present at CL King and Associates Best Ideas Conference

News provided by

Aratana Therapeutics

Aug 29, 2018, 08:30 ET

LEAWOOD, Kan., Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq : PETX ), a pet therapeutics company focused on the licensing, development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics for dogs and cats, plans on presenting at CL King & Associates Best Ideas Conference on Thursday, September 13, 2018 at 1:15 p.m. ET in New York City.

Interested parties may listen to the webcast live or access the audio link for up to 90 days after the meeting. Presentation slides from the conference will also be available in the Aratana Investor Room.

About Aratana Therapeutics

Aratana Therapeutics is a pet therapeutics company focused on licensing, developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics for dogs and cats. As a pioneer in pet therapeutics, Aratana's mission is to deliver safe and effective therapeutics that elevate the standard of care in veterinary medicine. We work with companion animal veterinarians to bring new therapeutics to market that support the needs of pets and their owners. For more information, please visit www.aratana.com.

Contacts

For investor inquires:

Craig Tooman

ctooman@aratana.com 

(913) 353-1026

For media inquiries:

Rachel Reiff

rreiff@aratana.com

(913) 353-1050

SOURCE Aratana Therapeutics

Related Links

http://www.aratana.com

Also from this source

Aug 02, 2018, 16:05 ET Aratana Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results...

Jul 10, 2018, 08:30 ET Aratana Therapeutics to Report Second Quarter 2018 Financial...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Aratana Therapeutics to Present at CL King and Associates Best Ideas Conference

News provided by

Aratana Therapeutics

Aug 29, 2018, 08:30 ET