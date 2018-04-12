Aratana Therapeutics to Report First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

A replay of the first quarter 2018 results teleconference will be available the same day of the event by approximately 11 a.m. ET and an audio webcast will be accessible for 90 days in the Aratana Investor Room. For a replay of the call, use the below dial-in and conference ID 10119437:

1 (877) 344-7529 (U.S.)

1 (855) 669-9658 (Canada)

1 (412) 317-0088 (International)

About Aratana Therapeutics

Aratana Therapeutics is a pet therapeutics company focused on licensing, developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics for dogs and cats. As a pioneer in pet therapeutics, Aratana's mission is to deliver safe and effective therapeutics that elevate the standard of care in veterinary medicine. We work with companion animal veterinarians to bring new therapeutics to market that support the needs of pets and their owners. For more information, please visit www.aratana.com.

Contacts

For investor inquires:

Craig Tooman

ctooman@aratana.com

(913) 353-1026

For media inquiries:

Rachel Reiff

rreiff@aratana.com

(913) 353-1050





