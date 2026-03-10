Aravo Introduces Aravo Advantage to Help Organizations Maximize Value from Third-Party Risk Programs

Premium support and services offering combines strategic alignment, enhanced technical support, and continuous optimization to accelerate ROI and strengthen program performance

SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Many third-party risk programs never reach full deployment. Others lose momentum after go-live as adoption slows, and internal teams shift to reactive support mode. Aravo Advantage is a premium support and services offering designed to help organizations successfully launch, stabilize, and continuously optimize third-party risk programs, so they deliver measurable business outcomes over the long term. The program combines strategic guidance, priority technical support, and continuous optimization in a single structured framework.

Third-party risk management programs break down at the execution layer when objectives shift; stakeholders fall out of alignment, integrations strain under change, and data remains fragmented across systems. These systemic issues also affect many enterprise technology initiatives, where 79% of buyers regret their most recent purchase. When risk programs falter, delayed visibility and remediation increase exposure to regulatory scrutiny, operational disruption, and brand damage.

"Too many organizations invest in risk technology without the operational structure needed to fully realize its value," said Michael Saracini, CEO of Aravo. "Third-party risk programs are often siloed and reactive. Aravo Advantage provides the strategic alignment, technical expertise, and ongoing optimization required to translate technology investment into measurable business impact."

Aravo Advantage is built to address traditional industry execution gaps by combining Aravo's Intelligence First™ Platform with hands-on program expertise across four core service pillars:

Customer Success: Structured guidance to keep programs advancing, including ongoing business reviews, maturity planning, and a defined program charter that aligns stakeholders. The Aravo Academy complements this with training across the TPRM lifecycle, configuration, risk domains, and certification.

Structured guidance to keep programs advancing, including ongoing business reviews, maturity planning, and a defined program charter that aligns stakeholders. The Aravo Academy complements this with training across the TPRM lifecycle, configuration, risk domains, and certification. Technical Support: Around-the-clock assistance with clear prioritization and dedicated attention. Customers benefit from an upgraded portal for self-service and escalation, priority response handling, and coordinated software fixes with Aravo's engineering teams to maintain system stability.

Around-the-clock assistance with clear prioritization and dedicated attention. Customers benefit from an upgraded portal for self-service and escalation, priority response handling, and coordinated software fixes with Aravo's engineering teams to maintain system stability. Value Engineering: A focus on measurable business impact, connecting program performance to revenue protection, brand assurance, operational efficiency, and liability reduction.

A focus on measurable business impact, connecting program performance to revenue protection, brand assurance, operational efficiency, and liability reduction. Technical Management & Integration Consulting: Hands-on expertise for configuration updates, integrations, and decision modeling to ensure programs scale effectively and evolve with the business.

Unlike traditional support models that activate only when issues arise, Aravo Advantage delivers continuous, proactive oversight designed to maintain momentum. The service helps reduce workflow disruptions, increase successful change deployments, prevent post–go-live rollbacks, and minimize reactive maintenance.

"More than half of our customers chose Aravo after attempts with other solutions failed to deliver the results they expected," said Dave Rusher, Chief Customer Officer at Aravo. "Aravo Advantage provides a dedicated partnership focused on performance and accountability. It ensures risk programs continue evolving rather than stalling after implementation."

Aravo Advantage is available in tiered service packages tailored to each organization's scale, complexity, and strategic priorities.

Learn more by registering now for Aravo's upcoming workshop, "Why Third-Party Risk Management Programs Fail—and How to Ensure Yours Succeeds," or request a meeting today to get started right away on the path to TPRM success.

About Aravo

Aravo is a provider of leading third-party risk management solutions powered by intelligent automation software. Designed to meet the needs of third-party risk management teams at Global 2000 enterprises, Aravo helps organizations thrive in a global economy with growing security, regulatory, and brand risk. With its innovative Intelligence First™ Platform purpose-built to manage third-party risk, Aravo uses AI to optimize time-intensive processes and drive better business outcomes. Trusted by 20% of the Fortune 100 and serving over 9 million third-party and over 700,000 corporate users in 170+ countries, Aravo's software and expert services empower global enterprises to mitigate risk, build business resilience, and promote brand integrity across their extended enterprise.

