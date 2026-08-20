Aravo Named Category Leader in Chartis RiskTech Quadrant® for Third-Party Risk Management Solutions

Six Consecutive Years of Recognition as Aravo Expands Its Platform with Native AI

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aravo, a leading provider of third-party risk and resilience solutions, today announced that for the sixth time in a row, Chartis Research has positioned Aravo as a Category Leader in its RiskTech Quadrant® for Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM) Solutions. The recognition appears in the Chartis Integrated Governance, Resilience and Compliance (GRC) Solutions report, which evaluates the technology vendors that offer core GRC solutions.

Aravo offers the purpose-built Intelligence First™ Platform and expert services that help organizations manage third-party risk at scale. The platform combines a structured system of record with embedded workflows shaped by decades of enterprise use.

This year, Aravo layered in native AI capabilities through Aravo AI, which offers workflow and interactive agents that automate manual processes, surface real-time insights, and support decisions with full transparency and auditability. TPRM is one of the clearest use cases for AI. The work is data-heavy, time-sensitive, and tied directly to business outcomes. Aravo AI is built to deliver on that potential, helping risk teams move faster, reduce manual work, and focus on judgment where it matters most.

That intelligence only pays off if people actually use it. That is why Aravo also introduced the Aravo Experience Framework this year to remove the friction that gets in the way of procurement teams and business owners doing their jobs. The human-centered experience layer makes third-party risk management easier, faster, and more intuitive for everyone involved. It personalizes interactions by role and context and embeds AI directly into everyday workflows across the TPRM process.

"Six years as a Category Leader reflects how seriously we take the challenges of third-party risk management. Most AI tools weren't built for this work. They sit outside the systems teams use and can't connect to the data that makes decisions trustworthy," said Michael Saracini, CEO at Aravo. "That's what our Intelligence First™ Platform was designed to solve. With Aravo AI now embedded directly in the workflow, teams have real-time insight and full visibility into how every recommendation was reached. And with the Aravo Experience Framework, that intelligence fosters intuitive, high-quality risk decisions in a frictionless environment."

With more than 25 years of experience, Aravo has helped third-party risk management teams keep pace with growing complexity – from siloed, manual processes to centralized, AI-powered programs. Aravo delivers innovative software solutions across procurement, supply chain, GRC, compliance, and IT, now enhanced by native AI capabilities that automate work and surface real-time insight across the entire third-party lifecycle. Aravo's expertise helps organizations manage large, complex extended enterprises of third-party and Nth-party relationships with the speed and intelligence modern risk programs demand.

Chartis determines Category Leaders by evaluating vendors' completeness of offering and market potential. Category Leaders exhibit clear strategies for growth in addition to market-leading solutions.

For more information on the Chartis Research recognition, please visit this blog. Additional details on Aravo's Intelligence First™ Platform can be found here: https://aravo.com/intelligence-first-platform.

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About Aravo

Aravo provides third-party risk management (TPRM) software that helps enterprises manage complex third-party ecosystems with confidence. Its Intelligence First™ Platform combines AI, automation, and risk intelligence to streamline assessments, improve decision-making, and strengthen resilience across suppliers, vendors, partners, and other external relationships.

Used by over 9 million third-party users and 800,000 corporate users in more than 190 countries, Aravo helps organizations reduce risk, meet regulatory requirements, and manage complex third-party relationships at scale.

SOURCE Aravo Solutions, Inc. / Corporate Ink