Aravo Wins 2026 Excellence Award by the Third Party Risk Association

Intelligence First™ Platform Recognized for Advancing AI-Driven Third-Party Risk Management

SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aravo, a leading provider of third-party risk and resilience solutions, today announced it has won the 2026 Excellence Award in the GRC/TPRM Platform category presented by the Third Party Risk Association (TPRA). The award recognizes Aravo's continued innovation in advancing third-party risk management and helping organizations build programs that keep pace with evolving risk and regulatory demands.

The recognition highlights Aravo's Intelligence First™ Platform and how it is redefining third-party risk management as an adaptive, intelligence-driven discipline. Moving beyond static, point-in-time assessments, the platform enables organizations to manage third-party risk as a continuous process. By embedding artificial intelligence (AI) directly into workflows, it delivers real-time insight across the full third-party lifecycle, from onboarding and due diligence to ongoing monitoring and remediation.

The recent launch of Aravo AI extends these capabilities through a unified workspace and configurable agent framework, enabling teams to analyze third-party data, guide risk decisions, and automate processes such as document review and remediation while maintaining transparency and alignment with internal policies and risk models.

"The inherent complexity and high volume of data in TPRM makes it an ideal opportunity for AI transformation," said Dean Alms, chief product officer at Aravo. "Automatically ingesting risk data from a vast ecosystem of third parties, quickly identifying ever-changing compliance issues and gaining instant insight into suppliers impacted by disruptive events is just the beginning of this AI journey. By embedding agentic AI natively into risk workflows and interactive sessions, we're helping organizations tame the complexity, cut through the noise and manage third-party risk as an active, evolving program, not a one-time implementation."

The 2026 Excellence Award is judged by a distinguished panel of TPRA leaders and practitioners who bring deep, hands-on experience and a practical understanding of the real-world challenges involved in deploying third-party risk management (TPRM) programs across complex global ecosystems of suppliers, vendors, and partners.

To learn more about how Aravo is advancing third-party risk management through AI innovation, visit https://aravo.com/intelligence-first-platform/artificial-intelligence-for-tprm/.

About Aravo

Aravo provides third-party risk management (TPRM) software that helps organizations assess, monitor, and manage risk across their suppliers, vendors, and partners. Built for Global 2000 enterprises, Aravo's Intelligence First™ Platform embeds AI directly into risk workflows to automate assessments, support decision-making, and maintain audit-ready records across global operations.

Used by over 5 million third-party users and 5,000 corporate users in more than 170 countries, Aravo helps organizations reduce risk, meet regulatory requirements, and manage complex third-party relationships at scale.

SOURCE Aravo Solutions, Inc. / Corporate Ink