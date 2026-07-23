Aravo Introduces the Aravo Experience Framework, a Human-Centered Approach to Third-Party Risk Management

The Reimagined Experience Layer Combines Modern Design with Embedded Aravo AI, Reducing Friction for Every Stakeholder in the TPRM Process

SAN FRANCISCO, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aravo, a leading provider of third-party risk and resilience solutions, today introduced the Aravo Experience Framework, a new human-centered experience layer for its Intelligence First™ Platform that makes third-party risk management easier, faster, and more intuitive for everyone involved, from risk professionals to business stakeholders and third parties themselves. Combining modern design, embedded Aravo AI, personalization, and contextual intelligence, the framework transforms how organizations manage risk across complex third-party ecosystems.

Organizations are managing more third parties than ever before. Regulatory expectations are expanding alongside them, and risk complexity is compounding across suppliers, vendors, and partners. At the same time, AI is resetting what people expect from enterprise software and their daily digital experiences. Users are looking for ways to scale their third-party risk management (TPRM) programs without adding administrative burden, making it necessary to simplify participation and embed intelligence directly into everyday workflows.

Even the most sophisticated TPRM program fails when people avoid using it. Procurement teams delay requests; business owners postpone reviews, and third parties struggle with cumbersome processes. The result is slower onboarding, weaker collaboration, and increased operational risk.

The Aravo Experience Framework is built to remove that friction. It personalizes interactions by role and context and embeds AI directly into daily workflows while keeping humans in the loop, giving every stakeholder, not just the risk team, a reason to engage with the process. This results in greater adoption, improved productivity, and the ability to make faster, more informed risk decisions.

"Most TPRM programs are measured by how well they move work through a system, for example, assessments completed, forms routed, approvals logged. Those numbers matter, but they miss what actually determines whether a program works, which is whether the people running it want to engage with it," said Bryn Sedlacek, vice president, product management at Aravo. "Risk teams live in the system, while procurement, business owners and third parties use it when they have to. The Aravo Experience Framework is designed to be fast and robust for the people who use it every day, and simple enough for people who open it less frequently. Every interaction is intuitive, helping every user complete work faster while improving the quality of risk decisions."

The framework is built around four core capabilities:

Human-centered. Experiences designed around how risk teams, business users, and third parties naturally work, reducing complexity and making participation intuitive. The Framework is also built to align to WCAG compliance standards.

Experiences designed around how risk teams, business users, and third parties naturally work, reducing complexity and making participation intuitive. The Framework is also built to align to WCAG compliance standards. Personalized interactions. Content, tasks, and navigation that adjust based on a user's role, history, and what they're trying to accomplish.

Content, tasks, and navigation that adjust based on a user's role, history, and what they're trying to accomplish. Contextual intelligence. Relevant data and guidance surfaced at the point of decision, without requiring users to search for it.

Relevant data and guidance surfaced at the point of decision, without requiring users to search for it. Embedded AI. Aravo AI woven directly into everyday workflows, providing recommendations, automation, and decision support keeping humans in the loop, without requiring users to switch to a separate tool.

Organizations are moving beyond standalone AI tools and looking for intelligence that is embedded directly into everyday work. Rather than asking users to adopt another application, Aravo AI delivers recommendations, automation, and guidance inside existing third-party risk workflows.

Learn more about the Experience Framework in our upcoming webinar, "The Future of Third-Party Risk Management is Human-Centered" on July 28 and July 29. Register here.

About Aravo

Aravo provides third-party risk management (TPRM) software that helps enterprises manage complex third-party ecosystems with confidence. Its Intelligence First™ Platform combines AI, automation, and risk intelligence to streamline assessments, improve decision-making, and strengthen resilience across suppliers, vendors, partners, and other external relationships.

Used by over 5 million third-party users and 5,000 corporate users in more than 170 countries, Aravo helps organizations reduce risk, meet regulatory requirements, and manage complex third-party relationships at scale.

SOURCE Aravo Solutions, Inc. / Corporate Ink