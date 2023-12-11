Arbaclofen ER Emerging Drug Insight and Market Forecast to 2032

DUBLIN, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Arbaclofen ER Emerging Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides comprehensive insights about Arbaclofen ER for spasticity in the seven major markets. A detailed picture of the Arbaclofen ER for spasticity in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan for the study period 2019 -2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the Arbaclofen ER for spasticity.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the Arbaclofen ER market forecast analysis for spasticity in the 7MM, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in spasticity.



Drug Summary



Arbaclofen ER is an extended-release formulation of arbaclofen, the R isomer of baclofen that leverages the proprietary for osmodex drug delivery system and is being studied for the treatment of spasticity resulting from multiple sclerosis. It acts upstream of the mGluR5 receptor to increase inhibitory neurotransmission. It is the isomer of baclofen which harbors antispastic activity.



The company is exploring opportunities to sell or out-license late-stage product candidate arbaclofen ER tablets designed to alleviate signs and symptoms of spasticity resulting from multiple sclerosis, for which they have completed Phase III clinical trials.



The report provides insights into:

A comprehensive product overview including the Arbaclofen ER description, mechanism of action, dosage and administration, research and development activities in spasticity.

Elaborated details on Arbaclofen ER regulatory milestones and other development activities have been provided in this report.

The report also highlights the Arbaclofen ER research and development activities in spasticity across the United States , Europe and Japan .

, and . The report also covers the patents information with expiry timeline around Arbaclofen ER.

The report contains forecasted sales of Arbaclofen ER for spasticity till 2032.

Comprehensive coverage of the late-stage emerging therapies for spasticity.

The report also features the SWOT analysis with analyst views for Arbaclofen ER in spasticity.

In-depth Arbaclofen ER Market Assessment



This report provides a detailed market assessment of Arbaclofen ER for spasticity in the seven major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2026 to 2032.



Arbaclofen ER Clinical Assessment



The report provides the clinical trials information of Arbaclofen ER for spasticity covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



Report Highlights

In the coming years, the market scenario for spasticity is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence Arbaclofen ER dominance.

Other emerging products for spasticity are expected to give tough market competition to Arbaclofen ER and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of Arbaclofen ER in spasticity.

This in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of Arbaclofen ER from 2026 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the Arbaclofen ER in spasticity.

Key Questions

What is the product type, route of administration and mechanism of action of Arbaclofen ER?

What is the clinical trial status of the study related to Arbaclofen ER in spasticity and study completion date?

What are the key collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, licensing and other activities related to the Arbaclofen ER development?

What are the key designations that have been granted to Arbaclofen ER for spasticity?

What is the forecasted market scenario of Arbaclofen ER for spasticity?

What are the forecasted sales of Arbaclofen ER in the seven major countries, including the United States , Europe ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain ) and the United Kingdom , and Japan ?

, ( , , , ) and the , and ? What are the other emerging products available and how are these giving competition to Arbaclofen ER for spasticity?

Which are the late-stage emerging therapies under development for the treatment of spasticity?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. Arbaclofen ER Overview in Spasticity

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Regulatory Milestone

2.4. Other Developmental Activities

2.5. Product Profile



3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)



4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)



5. Arbaclofen ER Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of Arbaclofen ER in Spasticity

5.2. 7MM Analysis

5.2.1. Market Size of Arbaclofen ER in the 7MM for Spasticity

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis



6. SWOT Analysis



7. Analysts' Views





