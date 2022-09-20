Arbe and HiRain Technologies Selected to Provide Perception Radars for Autonomous Trucks and AGVs Across Ports in China

Deployment of Arbe's Chipset Empowers HiRain's Autonomous Truck Infrastructure, Implemented on Top Trucking Manufacturer FAW Trucks, Providing Autonomous Driving Capabilities, Advanced Perception, and True Safety

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ARBE) a global leader in Perception Radar Solutions, announced today that HiRain Technologies, the leading Chinese ADAS Tier 1 supplier, was selected by the Port of RiZhao in Shandong Province to provide perception radars based on Arbe's chipset. The deployment has been implemented on FAW Trucks and on automated guided vehicle (AGVs), providing autonomous driving capabilities, advanced perception, and true safety. The first deployment started at the RiZhao port and is expected to expand to additional ports across China.

HiRain’s Autonomous Truck Infrastructure, Source: Beijing JingWei Hirain Technologies

Earlier this year, HiRain announced that it is undertaking major OEM and autonomous driving projects with the Radar Solution it developed using Arbe's Perception Radar Chipset, projected to reach mass production by 2023. According to analyst firm IHS Markit, autonomous trucks will transform the logistics industry, reducing the cost significantly of transporting goods. The autonomous trucking industry is looking to technology to increase truck safety since many collisions are caused by distracted or impaired drivers. Autonomous trucking technology is designed to drive safety on the road and in industrial environments by providing a 360-degree surround view of vehicles, pedestrians, and obstacles and enable a faster reaction time than the human driver.

"The industry is anticipating that trucks will lead the autonomous vehicle revolution, since they require the highest standards of safety, and have the biggest need for an advanced sensor solution due to the collision history of trucks and the high risk associated with the size of commercial vehicles," says Kobi Marenko, CEO of Arbe. "We are proud to be selected by HiRain to provide our perception radar chipset to its autonomous trucks infrastructure including the latest deployment at shipping ports across China, delivering high safety levels in every environment condition."

Perception radar is revolutionizing the capabilities of autonomous vehicles due to its ability to detect and classify objects in ultra-high resolution and in any weather or lighting condition. HiRain's perception radar solution based on the Arbe chipset has the highest channel count in the industry with 48 transmitting channels and 48 receiving channels and provides free space mapping of the full surroundings of the vehicle. The radar solution was chosen for its effectiveness in highly dense port environments to increase staff safety, reduce operational risks, and enhance efficiency. The parties plan to expand the deployment to highways by supporting port-to-port autonomous driving.

Arbe's perception radar chipset solves the problem that the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety recently discovered through testing that showed that the vast majority of Autonomous Emergency Braking Systems fail to detect pedestrians at night. Detection in all lighting conditions is key to providing the level of safety necessary to advance autonomous driving required for trucks in the challenging driving use cases in ports. Arbe's perception radar meets the needs of L2+ and higher autonomy, staking claim as the perception radar on the market that will propel the industry forward and create a higher standard of safety for the industry.

About Beijing JingWei Hirain Technologies

Founded in 2003, HiRain focuses on providing customers in the fields of automobile and unmanned transportation with electronic products, R&D services, and overall solutions for high-level intelligent driving. Headquartered in Beijing, HiRain has established modern production plants in Tianjin and Nantong, forming a perfect R&D, production, marketing, and service system. Based on the concept of "value innovation and serving customers", the company adheres to the strategies of "professional focus", "technology leadership" and "platform development", and is committed to becoming a world-class comprehensive electronic system technology service provider, a full stack solution supplier for intelligent networked vehicles and a leader in high-level intelligent driving MaaS solutions. For more information please visit: https://www.hirain.com/

About Arbe

Arbe ( Nasdaq: ARBE), the global leader in Perception Radar Chipset Solutions, is spearheading a revolution in sensing, enabling truly safe driver-assist systems today while paving the way to full autonomous-driving. A critical sensor for L2+ and higher autonomy, Arbe solutions are 100 times more detailed than the most advanced radars on the market, providing full sensing coverage around the vehicle. Arbe has been selected by leading Tier 1s and car manufacturers to deliver advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception to a wide range of vehicles and applications across the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Arbe is a leader in the fast-growing automotive radar market that has a projected total addressable market of $11 billion in 2025. For more information, visit arberobotics.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, both as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "expect," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "project," "may," "should," "strategy," "future," "will," "project," "potential" and similar expressions indicate forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Statements that are not historical facts, includer statements relating to the safety of the vehicles using Arbe's chipset and its operation in the autonomous vehicles, the timing and extent of the implementation of the program by HiRain including the timing of mass production and Arbe's ability to meet HiRain's delivery schedule, the satisfaction of both the port authority and China FAW Group with the product, the effect of any present or future regulations by the government of China that affect automonous vehicles, including the ability to deploy the system for highway use, the effect of any accidents by autonomous vehicles in China and elsewhere, whether using Arbe's technology or other technology, on both acceptance of autonomous vehicles and regulations of autonomous vehicles. You should also consider the risk factors and uncertainties described in "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in Arbe's Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, on March 31, 2022 and in Arbe's prospectus dated June 22, 2022, which was filed by Arbe with the SEC on June 23, 2022, and its Post-Effective Amendment to its registration statement on Form F-1, filed with the SEC on June 28, 2022, as well as the other documents filed by Arbe with the SEC and any documents which are filed by Arbe prior to this press release. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate only to the date they were made, and Arbe does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.

Information contained on, or that can be accessed through Arbe's website, or any other website is expressly not incorporated by reference into and is not a part of this press release.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/803813/Arbe_Robotics_Logo.jpg

Image: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1902871/HiRain_Autonomous_Truck.jpg

SOURCE Arbe