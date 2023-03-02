Arbe Announces Q4 and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Mar 02, 2023, 07:00 ET
TEL AVIV, Israel, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ARBE) ("Arbe"), a global leader in Perception Radar Solutions, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full year, that ended on December 31, 2022.
Key Q4 and 2022 Company Highlights:
Over the past year, Arbe has made significant progress in the development of its next generation Perception Radar technology, which has been validated for its leading performance. This technology will play an integral role in the sensor suite of Level 2+ driving systems, which are projected to be the next mass market.
- In 2022, Arbe actively worked with 12 out of the 15 leading automakers across the globe. This involved conducting field trials, participating in RFI and RFQ (request for proposal and quote) bids, and demonstrating the crucial significance of our Perception Radar for Level 2+ driver assist.
- Veoneer, a world leader in automotive safety, selected Arbe for their next generation radars. Veoneer is a leading Tier 1 supplier to global automakers, producing more than 50 million radars today, and it has forecasted its growth to roughly 250 million per year by the end of the decade.
- HiRain Technologies, a leading Chinese ADAS Tier 1 supplier, issued a preliminary order for 340,000 radar chipsets, a first mass production for Arbe.
- In Q4, Arbe reached an important milestone, completing the chipset mass production line with Global Foundries in Vermont USA. Arbe's three chips are now going through the AEC-Q100 qualification process, on schedule to commence mass production in Q4 2023.
- Arbe's Tier 1 partners, including Valeo, Veoneer, HiRain and Weifu, who work with leading automakers, have made considerable financial investments, and deployed dedicated sizable teams to develop radar systems based on the cutting-edge Arbe chipset.
- Arbe has successfully obtained the Japanese Telecommunication and Radio Certification for its mass production RF chipset which will enable Arbe to leverage significant new market opportunities.
- Arbe has joined a development project with a leading automotive company and is conducting pilot programs with leading automakers and Tier 1s in Japan.
- Arbe launched its 360° Perception Solution, offering first-to-market, AI-based, integrated analysis of vehicle surroundings leveraging radar-based data only. The solution provides the highest levels of safety in all weather and lighting conditions and at long range, making it a critical and reliable solution for complementing optical sensors.
- At the CES tradeshow in Las Vegas, Arbe ramped up customer engagement and secured the necessary budgets for joint development of products based on Arbe's chipset throughout 2023.
- Arbe won the CES Innovation Award, in the category of Vehicle Intelligence & Transportation for its 360° Radar-Based Perception Solution.
"Throughout the year, our primary focus was on integrating our technology with automakers to highlight the pivotal role of our radar technology in Level 2+ driver assist solutions. We remained committed to developing leading innovations, to forging stronger collaboration with our Tier 1 partners, and to executing on Arbe's strategy to enter the commercial stage." said Kobi Marenko, Chief Executive Officer. "Our Tier 1 partners are making significant investments to secure a timely path to production. Arbe recently achieved certification of its RF chipset for the Japanese market and have already begun a development project with a leading Japanese automotive company as well as field trials with Tier 1s and automakers in the region, opening a new, important market for our company."
"We are pleased with the progress we made in 2022, as we have reached an exciting milestone, transitioning from the proof-of-concept phase to the production stage, where we can deliver our advanced solution to the market. As we continue to gain significant momentum and see increased demand from industry leaders, we believe that Arbe is well-positioned for growth in the coming years." Marenko concluded.
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Highlights
As we progress with our strategy, we are shifting our focus on to chips for production. As a result, we have reduced our focus on selling engineering samples during Q4. This transition will streamline our operations and provide cost savings, as we work to adjust our processes and ramp up production accordingly. We believe that these decisions will enable us to better serve our customers and drive innovation forward.
Revenues for Q4 2022 were $0.15 million, compared to $0.5 million in Q4 2021. Full year 2022 revenues were $3.5 million, an increase from $2.2 million in 2021. New orders for the full year 2022 were $1.6 million. Backlog as of December 31, 2022, is $0.2 million, not including, the previously announced HiRain preliminary order of 340,000 chipsets. Q4 2022 a negative gross margin of 45.8%, compared to a positive gross margin of 37.7% in Q4 2021. Q4 2022 negative gross margin was as a result of our reduced quarterly revenue, as we transition to mass production. Gross margin for the full year of 2022 was 63.5% compared to 36.0% in 2021. Year over year gross margin improvement was primarily related to economy of scale, revenue mix and lower cost per unit as we progress toward production.
Operating expenses in Q4 2022 were $14.0 million, compared to $14.2 million in Q4 2021. Operating expenses for the full year of 2022 were $50.0 million, compared to $34.1 million in 2021. 2022 Operating expenses increase related mainly to non-cash share-based compensation expenses, labor cost increase, and to a lesser extent, expenses associated with Arbe being a publicly traded corporation.
Net loss in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $11.1 million compared to a net loss of $15.8 million in the same period of 2021. Net loss for the full year of 2022 was $40.5 million compared to a net loss of $58.1 million last year. 2022 Net loss included financial income of $7.2 million compared to $24.8 million of financial expenses in 2021. 2022 financial income resulted from warrants revaluation income and interest deposits partially offset by unfavorable exchange rate revaluations.
Adjusted EBITDA in Q4 of 2022, a non-GAAP measurement which excludes expenses for non-cash share-based compensation and for non-recurring items, yielded a loss of ($11.5) million, compared with a loss of ($11.9) million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA for the full year of 2022 amounted to ($38.0) million, a decrease of 25% from ($30.4) million in 2021.
Balance Sheet & Liquidity
As of December 31, 2022, Arbe had $54.2 million in cash and cash equivalents with no debt.
Outlook
Management provided an outlook for the full year, the period ending December 31, 2023. Based on current estimates: Our goal for 2023 is to achieve 4 design-ins with automakers. Revenues are expected to be in the range of $5 to $7 million, implying approximately 71% growth over 2022 at the midpoint of the range. Revenue represents our expectation to full production in Q4 2023, as well as our decision to focus exclusively on production intent chips. Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be in the range of ($32 million) and ($35 million), primarily attributable to revenue growth, the decrease in initial production cost and cost efficiency efforts.
About Arbe
Arbe (Nasdaq: ARBE), the global leader in Perception Radar Chipset Solutions, is spearheading a revolution in sensing, enabling truly safe driver-assist systems today while paving the way to full autonomous-driving. A critical sensor for L2+ and higher autonomy, Arbe solutions are 100 times more detailed than the most advanced radars on the market, providing full sensing coverage around the vehicle. Arbe has been selected by leading Tier 1s and car manufacturers to deliver advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception to a wide range of vehicles and applications across the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Arbe is a leader in the fast-growing automotive radar market that has a projected total addressable market of $11 billion in 2025. For more information, visit https://arberobotics.com/.
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
|
December 31, 2022
|
December 31, 2021
|
Current Assets:
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Audited)
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
54,171
|
100,811
|
Restricted cash
|
144
|
125
|
Short Term Bank Deposits
|
400
|
-
|
Trade Receivable
|
2,202
|
187
|
Prepaid expenses and other receivables
|
1,839
|
3,058
|
Total current assets
|
58,756
|
104,181
|
Non-Current Assets
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
465
|
-
|
Property and equipment, net
|
1,609
|
1,165
|
Total non-current assets
|
2,074
|
1,165
|
Total assets
|
60,830
|
105,346
|
Current liabilities:
|
Short term loan
|
-
|
4,916
|
Trade payables
|
1,244
|
2,005
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
364
|
-
|
Employees and payroll accruals
|
2,861
|
3,095
|
Deferred revenues
|
351
|
726
|
Accrued expenses and other payables
|
5,609
|
4,725
|
Total current liabilities
|
10,429
|
15,467
|
Long term liabilities
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
17
|
-
|
Warrant Liabilities
|
1,631
|
10,056
|
Total long-term liabilities
|
1,648
|
10,056
|
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|
Ordinary Shares
|
*)
|
*)
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
208,893
|
199,469
|
Accumulated Deficit
|
(160,140)
|
(119,646)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
48,753
|
79,823
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
60,830
|
105,346
|
*) Represents less than $1.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
|
3 Months Ended
|
3 Months Ended
|
12 Months Ended
|
12 Months Ended
|
December 31, 2022
|
December 31, 2021
|
December 31, 2022
|
December 31, 2021
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Audited)
|
Revenues
|
149
|
520
|
3,517
|
2,249
|
Cost of revenues
|
217
|
324
|
1,283
|
1,440
|
Gross Profit
|
(68)
|
196
|
2,234
|
809
|
Operating Expenses:
|
Research and development, net
|
10,827
|
11,580
|
36,731
|
28,564
|
Sales and marketing
|
1,194
|
677
|
4,621
|
1,814
|
General and administrative
|
2,026
|
1,916
|
8,613
|
3,709
|
Total operating expenses
|
14,047
|
14,173
|
49,965
|
34,087
|
Operating loss
|
(14,115)
|
(13,977)
|
(47,731)
|
(33,278)
|
Financial (income) expenses, net
|
(3,004)
|
1,870
|
(7,237)
|
24,814
|
Net loss
|
(11,111)
|
(15,847)
|
(40,494)
|
(58,092)
|
Basic net loss per share attributable
|
(0.17)
|
(0.27)
|
(0.64)
|
(2.64)
|
Weighted-average number of shares
|
63,940,247
|
58,632,414
|
63,489,983
|
22,027,292
|
Diluted net loss per share attributable to
|
(0.25)
|
(0.27)
|
(0.80)
|
(2.64)
|
Weighted-average number of shares
|
58,860,661
|
58,632,414
|
60,960,641
|
22,027,292
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
|
3 Months Ended
|
3 Months Ended
|
12 Months Ended
|
12 Months Ended
|
December 31, 2022
|
December 31, 2021
|
December 31, 2022
|
December 31, 2021
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Audited)
|
Net Loss
|
(11,111)
|
(15,847)
|
(40,494)
|
(58,092)
|
Adjustments to reconcile loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|
Depreciation
|
132
|
96
|
481
|
342
|
Stock-based compensation
|
2,416
|
1,723
|
8,793
|
2,211
|
Warrants to service providers
|
82
|
59
|
354
|
115
|
Revaluation of warrants and accretion
|
(3,361)
|
1,861
|
(8,122)
|
6,599
|
Revaluation of convertible loan
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
17,866
|
Change in operating assets and liabilities:
|
Decrease (increase) in trade receivable
|
(107)
|
112
|
(2,015)
|
(50)
|
Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses and other receivables
|
(348)
|
(2,153)
|
1,219
|
(2,228)
|
Operating lease ROU assets and liabilities, net
|
(4)
|
-
|
(84)
|
-
|
Increase (decrease) in trade payables
|
(477)
|
(1,187)
|
(769)
|
458
|
Increase (decrease) in employees and payroll accruals
|
775
|
591
|
(234)
|
1,557
|
Increase (decrease) in deferred revenue
|
-
|
(220)
|
(375)
|
445
|
Increase in accrued expenses and other payables
|
3,001
|
4,030
|
884
|
4,361
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
(9,002)
|
(10,935)
|
(40,362)
|
(26,416)
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
Change in bank deposits
|
-
|
-
|
(400)
|
100
|
Purchase of property and equipment
|
(50)
|
(97)
|
(918)
|
(784)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(50)
|
(97)
|
(1,318)
|
(684)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
Repayment of long-term loan
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(2,639)
|
Proceeds from short term loan
|
-
|
(18)
|
-
|
4,715
|
Payment of deferred transaction costs
|
-
|
117
|
-
|
-
|
Proceeds from recapitalization and pipe offering, net of
|
-
|
98,587
|
-
|
98,587
|
Repayment of short-term loan
|
-
|
-
|
(5,218)
|
-
|
Proceeds from exercise of warrants
|
-
|
9,222
|
-
|
12,859
|
Proceeds from exercise of options
|
12
|
11
|
277
|
223
|
Proceeds from convertible loan
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
11,337
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
12
|
107,919
|
(4,941)
|
125,082
|
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and
|
(9,040)
|
96,887
|
(46,621)
|
97,982
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the
|
63,355
|
4,049
|
100,936
|
2,954
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
54,315
|
100,936
|
54,315
|
100,936
|
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP NET LOSS
|
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
|
3 Months Ended
|
3 Months Ended
|
12 Months Ended
|
12 Months Ended
|
December 31, 2022
|
December 31, 2021
|
December 31, 2022
|
December 31, 2021
|
GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
|
(11,111)
|
(15,847)
|
(40,494)
|
(58,092)
|
Add:
|
Stock-based compensation
|
2,416
|
1,723
|
8,793
|
2,211
|
Warrants to service providers
|
82
|
59
|
354
|
115
|
Revaluation of warrants and accretion
|
(3,361)
|
1,861
|
(8,122)
|
6,599
|
Revaluation of convertible loan
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
17,866
|
Non-recurring initial public offering expenses
|
-
|
234
|
130
|
234
|
Non-GAAP net loss
|
(11,974)
|
(11,970)
|
(39,339)
|
(31,067)
|
Basic Non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to
|
(0.19)
|
(0.20)
|
(0.62)
|
(1.41)
|
Weighted-average number of shares used in computing
|
63,940,247
|
58,632,414
|
63,489,983
|
22,027,292
|
Diluted Non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to
|
(0.26)
|
(0.20)
|
(0.78)
|
(1.41)
|
Weighted-average number of shares used in computing
|
58,860,661
|
58,632,414
|
60,960,641
|
22,027,292
|
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
|
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
|
3 Months Ended
|
3 Months Ended
|
12 Months Ended
|
12 Months Ended
|
December 31, 2022
|
December 31, 2021
|
December 31, 2022
|
December 31, 2021
|
GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
|
(11,111)
|
(15,847)
|
(40,494)
|
(58,092)
|
Add:
|
Financial expenses (income), net
|
(3,004)
|
1,870
|
(7,237)
|
24,814
|
Depreciation
|
132
|
96
|
481
|
342
|
Stock-based compensation
|
2,416
|
1,723
|
8,793
|
2,211
|
Warrants to service providers
|
82
|
59
|
354
|
115
|
Non-recurring initial public offering expenses
|
-
|
234
|
130
|
234
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
(11,485)
|
(11,865)
|
(37,973)
|
(30,376)
