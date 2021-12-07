Arbe Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results and Business Update

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arbe Robotics Ltd. (Nasdaq: ARBE) ("Arbe"), a global leader in next-generation 4D Imaging Radar Solutions, announced today third quarter 2021 financial results and provided a business update.

Kobi Marenko, Chief Executive Officer, said "We are excited to report a solid quarter of continued operational, technological, and strategic progress. Our successful business combination and presence on the NASDAQ market marks a significant milestone and helps to cement our leadership position ahead of what we see as an imminent, revolutionary change in the global automotive technology market. We look forward to demonstrating the value of our next-generation Imaging Radar and its importance to the future of the automotive industry. We are progressing and paving the road for the adoption of our technology and for the universal acceptance of our products."

Karine Pinto-Flomenboim, Chief Financial Officer, added, "We remain confident in the full range of our projections for growth, our financial performance, the expansion of our operational capabilities, the pace of progress in our research and development efforts, and the adoption of our technology and products by a range of important customers around the world."

Commercial Traction

A top global OEM selected Arbe for an "Imaging Radar - based perception" project

Weifu announced it reached a road pilot phase of its Arbe-based Radar Systems and is scheduled to be in full production by the end of 2022

BAIC Group's Deputy General Manager announced that Arbe's technology will be installed on its mass-produced models

Hyundai holds a PoC of safety enhancements introduced by Arbe's next generation radars

On schedule with a pre-production project with the Top 5 OEM, which is progressing towards selection in 2022

On track with the production plan for Auto-X

Technology Leadership

Arbe was presented with the 2021 Europe New Product Innovation Award by Frost & Sullivan

Arbe was named a CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree for its Phoenix Perception Radar

Arbe's 4D Imaging Radar Technology won ADAS & Autonomous Product of the Year 2021 by Informa Tech Automotive

Arbe delivered radar samples based on our final production chipset with the highest physical resolution in the industry

Arbe's AI layer is receiving strong feedback following pilot trials from leading automotive companies

Arbe's Third Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Revenues for Q3 2021 were $0.6 million . The company continues to see strong interest for its products and expects this positive momentum to continue. Revenue for the first nine months of 2021, was $1.7 million

. The company continues to see strong interest for its products and expects this positive momentum to continue. Revenue for the first nine months of 2021, was Backlog as of September 30, 2021 was $2.0 million , consistent with expectations of demand to support prototyping, pilot programs and engineering support, with additional new orders expected in the fourth quarter

was , consistent with expectations of demand to support prototyping, pilot programs and engineering support, with additional new orders expected in the fourth quarter Operating expenses for Q3 2021 were $8.5 million , an increase from $3.4 million in Q3 2020. The increase was primarily related to headcount growth and a return towards normal business conditions in 2021. The company continues strengthening its R&D investment, with R&D expenses totaling $7.4 million for Q3 2021, compared to $2.9 million of R&D expenses in Q3 2020

, an increase from in Q3 2020. The increase was primarily related to headcount growth and a return towards normal business conditions in 2021. The company continues strengthening its R&D investment, with R&D expenses totaling for Q3 2021, compared to of R&D expenses in Q3 2020 Q3 2021 Net loss of ($13.3) million , which included $5.0 million of financial expenses mostly related to the revaluations of convertible loan and warrants, compared with a net loss of ($3.3) million for Q3 of 2020

, which included of financial expenses mostly related to the revaluations of convertible loan and warrants, compared with a net loss of for Q3 of 2020 Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measurement which adds back depreciation and amortization, financial expenses and equity-based expenses, was ($8.0) million compared to ($3.3) million in the third quarter of 2020

compared to in the third quarter of 2020 As of September 30, 2021 , before the Business Combination, Arbe had $4.0 million in cash and cash equivalents, compared to $2.9 million in cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2020

, before the Business Combination, Arbe had in cash and cash equivalents, compared to in cash and cash equivalents as of Total gross proceeds resulting from the Business Combination with ITAC, which was completed on October 7th , were approximately $118.3 million , out of which total transaction costs amounted to approximately $19.4 million

, were approximately , out of which total transaction costs amounted to approximately Arbe's post balance sheet events include $9.2 million received from the exercise of warrants issued to the ITAC warrant holder as part of the business combination.

Outlook

Arbe reaffirms its forward-looking guidance for 2025 including revenue of $312 million , representing identified projects with deep engagement

, representing identified projects with deep engagement Based on year-to-date backlog and expected new orders, the Company reiterates its expectation for 2021 booking

Investor Event

Arbe will host an investor event (https://arberobotics.com/investorevent/) today at 10am Eastern Time, which will include commentary on its third quarter 2021 financial performance and Q&A. The presentation will be available on the Company's website following the event.

About Arbe

Arbe (Nasdaq: ARBE), a global leader in next-generation 4D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions, is spearheading a radar revolution, enabling truly safe driver-assist systems today while paving the way to full autonomous-driving. Arbe's imaging radar is 100 times more detailed than any other radar on the market and is a mandatory sensor for L2+ and higher autonomy. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles, and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe is a leader in the fast-growing automotive radar market that has an estimated projected total addressable market of $11 billion in 2025. Arbe is based in Tel Aviv, Israel, and has an office in the United States.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information calculated other than in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). The non-GAAP measures presented by the Company are not measures of financial performance in accordance with GAAP and may exclude items that are significant in understanding and assessing the Company's financial results. Therefore, these measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income, cash flows from operations or other measures of profitability, liquidity or performance under GAAP. Arbe's presentation of these measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by management about which expense and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. The non-GAAP measures used in this press release are Non-GAAP Net Loss and Adjusted EBITDA. The Company provides these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes that they present a measure of the Company's core business that management uses internally to evaluate the Company's ongoing performance. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the Company's Net Loss can be found immediately following the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows included in this press release. In evaluating Arbe, undue reliance should not be placed on the non-GAAP financial information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include information regarding Arbe's current beliefs, plans and expectations, including, without limitation, Arbe's belief that it will continue to be able to execute strongly on its business plan. Words such as "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "forecast," "goal," "could," "would," "should," "if," "may," "might," "future," "target," "trend," "seek to," "will continue," "predict," "likely," "in the event," "potential" and variations of any such words or similar expressions are indicate forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are made on the basis of management's current views and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, and actual events that occur, to differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (i) unanticipated delays or difficulties in connection with the evaluation of Arbe's products in evaluation and test programs; (ii) the success of road pilot programs for Arbe's products, (iii) Arbe's ability to develop significant revenue as a result of the test programs involving its radar system; (iv) Arbe's ability to leverage its existing relationships and secure test programs and orders resulting from the test programs; (v) Arbe's ability to meet its projected revenue level and its ability to operate profitably; (vi) Arbe's expectation that it will be engaging with Tier 1 suppliers and OEMs which would be building the radars based on its Chipset solution, eliminating expenses associated with system completion, requirement for undertaking significant capital expenditures associated with developing mass production manufacturing and the expenses of operating any such manufacturing capability; (vii) Arbe's expectation that radars are crucial to the automotive industry and will be deployed in nearly all new vehicles as a long range, cost-effective sensor with the fewest environmental limitations; (viii) Arbe's belief that the Arbe Radar Chipset heralds a breakthrough in radar technology that will enable Tier 1 manufacturers and OEMs to replace the current radars with an advanced solution that meets the safety requirements of Euro-NCAP and NHTSA for autonomous vehicles at all levels of autonomous driving; (ix) Arbe's ability to develop or have access to the latest developments relating to radar and autonomous driving vehicles; (x) Arbe's ability to have products manufactured for it by third parties that meet Arbe's and its customers quality standards and delivery requirements; (xi) Arbe's ability to attract and retain highly skilled personnel and senior management, including research and development, sales and marketing personnel; (xii) Arbe's ability to obtain funding when required through debt and equity financings; (xiii) the effect of inflation and supply chain problems on Arbe's business, including Arbe's ability to obtain semiconductor products when needed and at a reasonable price; (xiv) Arbe's ability to develop and market products based on its radar technology for uses outside of the automotive industry; (xv) accidents or bad press resulting from accidents involving autonomous driving vehicles, even those using radar products from other companies or based on other technology; and the effect of any accidents with vehicles using Arbe's radar system; (xvi) the failure of the markets for Arbe's current or new technologies and products to materialize to the extent or at the rate that Arbe expects; (xvii) unexpected delays or difficulties related to the development of Arbe's technologies and products; (xviii) the effect of laws and changes in laws that have an effect on the market for or the requirement for autonomous vehicles; (xix) the effect of COVID-19 and any new variants or any pandemics or multinational epidemics and actions taken by governments and industry to address the effects of the pandemic and the corresponding macroeconomic uncertainty; (xvii) risks related to the potential impact of new accounting standards on Arbe's financial position, results of operations or cash flows; (xx) changes or inaccuracies in market projections; (xxi) changes in Arbe's business strategy; and (xxii) the risk and uncertainties described in "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements'' and the additional risks described in Arbe's prospectus dated November 2, 2021 which was filed by Arbe with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 4, 2021, as well as the other documents filed by Arbe with the SEC. Arbe undertakes no duty to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as otherwise required by law.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands)









September 30, 2021



December 31, 2020

Current Assets:

(Unaudited)



(Audited)

Cash and cash equivalents



3,929





2,857

Restricted cash



120





97

Short term bank deposits



-





100

Trade Receivable



365





137

Prepaid expenses and other receivables



904





830

Total current assets



5,318





4,021



















Non-Current Asset















Deferred transaction costs *



1,685





-

Property and equipment, net



826





384

Total non-current assets



2,511





384



















Total assets



7,829





4,405



















Current liabilities:















Current maturities of long-term loan



-





1,879

Short term loan



4,780





-

Trade payables



2,854





1,209

Employees and payroll accruals



2,503





1,538

Deferred revenues



1,012





281

Accrued expenses and other payables



2,264





364

Total current liabilities



13,413





5,271



















Long term liabilities















Long-term loan



-





676

Convertible loan



30,844





1,641

Warrants to purchase Series B-1 preferred shares



1,751





375

Warrants to purchase Series B-2 preferred shares



1,906





1,159

Total long-term liabilities



34,501





3,851



















REDEEMABLE CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARES



61,560





55,440



















SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIENCY:















Ordinary Shares



*)





*)

Additional paid-in capital



2,154





1,397

Accumulated Deficit



(103,799)





(61,554)

Total shareholders' deficiency



(101,645)





(60,157)



















Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred shares and shareholders'

deficiency



7,829





4,405



















* Represents transaction costs incurred by Arbe in consummating the transaction. $1.7 million were recorded

against accrued expenses.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)









3 Months

Ended



3 Months

Ended



9 Months

Ended



9 Months

Ended





September 30, 2021



September 30, 2020



September 30, 2021



September 30, 2020





(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

Revenues



628





-





1,729





138

Cost of revenues



438





90





1,116





227

Gross Profit (Loss)



190





(90)





613





(89)



































Operating Expenses:































Research and development, net



7,432





2,890





16,984





9,515

Sales and marketing



390





192





1,137





752

General and administrative



674





285





1,793





792

Total operating expenses



8,496





3,367





19,914





11,059



































Operating loss



(8,306)





(3,457)





(19,301)





(11,148)



































Financial expenses (income), net



4,980





(126)





22,944





(27)



































Net loss



(13,286)





(3,331)





(42,245)





(11,121)



































Basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to

Ordinary Shareholders



(1.35)





(0.36)





(4.40)





(1.21)



































Weighted-average number of shares used in

computing basic and diluted net loss per share

attributable to Ordinary Shareholders*



9,870,463





9,238,425





9,596,666





9,182,514





* The number of ordinary shares retroactively reflects the 46.25783-for-one stock split of the ordinary shares which

was effective on October 7, 2021.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





(U.S. dollars in thousands)









9 Months Ended



9 Months Ended





September 30, 2021



September 30, 2020

Cash flows from operating activities:

(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

Net Loss



(42,245)





(11,121



















Adjustments to reconcile loss to net cash used in operating activities:















Depreciation



246





255

Stock-based compensation



488





290

Warrants to service providers



56





43

Revaluation of warrants and accretion



4,738





268

Revaluation of convertible loan



17,866





-



















Change in operating assets and liabilities:















Decrease (increase) in trade receivable



(162)





28

Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses and other receivables



(74)





(33)

Increase (decrease) in trade payables



1,645





(1,400)

Increase in employees and payroll accruals



965





(525)

Increase in deferred revenue



665





124

Increase in accrued expenses and other payables



331





200



















Net cash used in operating activities



(15,481)





(11,871)



















Cash flows from investing activities:















Change in bank deposits



100





7,860

Purchase of property and equipment



(687)





(156)



















Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



(587)





7,704



















Cash flows from financing activities:















Repayment of long-term loan



(2,639)





(1,161)

Proceeds from short term loan



4,733









Payment of deferred transaction costs



(117)









Proceeds from issuance of redeemable convertible preferred shares and warrants

for the purchase of Series B-2 redeemable convertible preferred shares, net



-





1,190

Proceeds from exercise of warrants



3,637









Proceeds from exercise of options



212





30

Proceeds from convertible loan



11,337



























Net cash provided by financing activities



17,163





59



















Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



1,095





(4,108)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the year



2,954





7,003



















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period



4,049





2,895



RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP NET LOSS





(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)









3 Months

Ended



3 Months

Ended



9 Months

Ended



9 Months

Ended





September 30, 2021



September 30, 2020



September 30, 2021



September 30, 2020





(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary

shareholders



(13,286)





(3,331)





(42,245)





(11,121)



































Add:































Stock-based compensation



176





83





488





290

Warrants to service providers



19





15





56





43

Revaluation of warrants and accretion



612





114





4,738





268

Revaluation of convertible loan



4,160





-





17,866





-



































Non-GAAP net loss



(8,319)





(3,119)





(19,097)





(10,520)



































Basic and diluted Non-GAAP net loss per share

attributable to Ordinary Shareholders



(0.84)





(0.34)





(1.99)





(1.15)



































Weighted-average number of shares used in

computing basic and diluted Non-GAAP net

loss per share attributable to Ordinary

Shareholders*



9,870,463





9,238,425





9,596,666





9,182,514



































* The number of ordinary shares retroactively reflects the 46.25783-for-one stock split of the ordinary shares which was effective on October 7, 2021.



RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO AJUSTED EBITDA





(U.S. dollars in thousands)









3 Months

Ended



3 Months

Ended



9 Months

Ended



9 Months

Ended





September 30, 2021



September 30, 2020



September 30, 2021



September 30, 2020





(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary

shareholders



(13,286)





(3,331)





(42,245)





(11,121)



































Add:































Financial expenses (income), net



4,980





(126)





22,944





(27

Depreciation & Amortization



97





41





246





255

Stock-based compensation



176





83





488





290

Warrants to service providers



19





15





56





43



































Adjusted EBITDA



(8,014)





(3,318)





(18,511)





(10,560)



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/803813/Arbe_Robotics_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Arbe