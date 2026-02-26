Arbe Appoints Ram Machness as Chief Executive Officer; Kobi Marenko Appointed President

With Arbe Advancing Into Its Next Strategic Phase, the Company Is Reinforcing Its Leadership Structure to Support Scaling, Deepen Customer Engagement, and Drive Long-Term Value Creation

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ARBE) (TASE: ARBE), a global leader in perception radar solutions, today announced that it is strengthening its leadership team as the Company advances into its next strategic phase. The Company has appointed Ram Machness, Arbe's Chief Business Officer, as Chief Executive Officer and appointed current CEO and co-founder Kobi Marenko as President. The official transition to the new roles will take place on April 1, 2026.

Ram Machness, Arbe’s appointed Chief Executive Officer

Ram Machness brings more than 30 years of experience across embedded systems, semiconductors, and the automotive industry. At Arbe, Mr. Machness served as Chief Business Officer for the past eight years, since nearly the Company's inception, leading strategy, sales, customer support, and product functions. He spearheaded global OEM and Tier 1 engagements and led the Company's commercial and product strategy. Previously, Mr. Machness spent 12 years in senior business roles at Texas Instruments, where he led product lines and business strategy for wireless connectivity across automotive, mobile, and IoT markets. He began his career in core R&D, leading the development of deep embedded products.

As CEO, Mr. Machness will lead Arbe's transition into a scaled production company, growing near-term revenue by expanding Arbe's presence in Level 4 robotaxi and robotruck markets, as well as autonomous commercial and off-road vehicle markets, and by continuing to advance automotive OEM and Tier 1 programs. He will also accelerate global business development, particularly in China, while strengthening the Company's long-term vision through deeper OEM collaborations and continued development of Arbe's next-generation radar solutions.

Kobi Marenko, Arbe's current CEO, will continue with Arbe as President, working closely with Mr. Machness to support the successful execution of the Company's strategic plans and to ensure a seamless leadership transition. In his new role, Mr. Marenko will drive Arbe's long-term strategy, advance initiatives particularly in the defense market, develop key partnerships, explore strategic alternatives, and guide investments to help accelerate the Company's sustainable, long-term growth. Mr. Marenko will continue to serve as a director of the Company.

"I want to express my sincere appreciation for the trust and confidence placed in me by the Board of Directors and Arbe's co-founders, Kobi Marenko and Noam Arkind," said Ram Machness. "I am grateful to Kobi for leading Arbe from its inception and building the strong foundation upon which Arbe is now able to transition into serial production and full commercialization. As we enter this next phase, I am excited about the opportunities ahead and fully committed to executing on our priorities and leading Arbe into the growth and success chapter."

About Arbe

Arbe (Nasdaq: ARBE), a global leader in ultra-high-resolution radar solutions, is driving a radar revolution. Its cutting-edge radar chipset delivers up to 100 times more detail than other radar systems on the market, empowering automakers and radar Tier 1s to develop safe driving systems that scale from ADAS to hands-free, eyes-off capabilities and up to full vehicle autonomy. Arbe's technology addresses the most critical use cases by delivering real-time, 4D imaging that enables the perception stack with information such as precise mapping of drivable free space in highway and urban environments across all weather and lighting conditions. With its transformative impact across passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicle segments, as well as other advanced safety applications, Arbe is redefining the role of radar in next-generation mobility.

Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, the Company also operates offices in the United States, Germany, and China. For more information, visit https://arberobotics.com/

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

