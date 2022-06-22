Arbe Chipset Powers Mass Production Radars of HiRain Technologies, the Leading Chinese ADAS Tier 1 Supplier

HiRain Declares It Will Reach Full Mass Production of Perception Radars by 2023

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arbe Robotics Ltd. (Nasdaq: ARBE) ("Arbe"), a global leader in Perception Radar Solutions, announced today that HiRain Technologies, the leading Chinese ADAS Tier 1 supplier, has declared that it is undertaking major OEM and autonomous driving projects with the Imaging Radar system it developed using Arbe's Perception Radar Chipset. HiRain expects to reach full mass production of the radar system by 2023.

HiRain leverages years of research and delivery experience in ADAS and autonomous vehicles to develop its 4D imaging radar systems based on Arbe's chipset and technology. Advanced radar systems are crucial sensors in the ADAS and autonomous perception suite, due to their adaptability in all weather and environmental conditions, as well as their accurate detection of distance and speed. HiRain's radar system utilizes Arbe's chipset with 48 transmitting channels and 48 receiving channels, and a dedicated processor, which expands the MIMO array to greatly improve the radar's ability to map the environment and sense the surroundings of the vehicle in high resolution.

"China has the largest vehicle market in the world and is leading the way toward an autonomous vehicle future," said Kobi Marenko, Chief Executive Officer of Arbe. "HiRian is one of the most experienced Tier 1s in the Chinese automotive industry, and we are honored they have chosen our chipset. HiRain's transition into mass production and their progress with key OEMs is an important step toward achieving true safety on the roads, driving vehicle autonomy, and providing solutions for the tremendous demand in the region."

HiRain's radar detection distance reaches 350m and achieves a physical resolution of 1° in azimuth and 1.5° in elevation – a resolution higher than that of traditional radars by an order of magnitude. HiRain stated that it provides a dense point cloud, comparable to the imaging of LiDAR, that can meet the needs of L3 and higher autonomy.

The HiRain radar, based on Arbe's chipset, can accurately detect the boundaries of obstacles in the lane, trucks under a bridge, fences and pedestrians. The rich point cloud data serves as the information source of the AI algorithm for sensor fusion.

Arbe (Nasdaq: ARBE), a global leader in Perception Radar Chipset Solutions, is spearheading a radar revolution, enabling truly safe driver-assist systems today while paving the way to full autonomous-driving. Arbe's imaging radar is 100 times more detailed than any other radar on the market and is a mandatory sensor for L2+ and higher autonomy. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, delivery robots, commercial and industrial vehicles, and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe is a leader in the fast-growing automotive radar market that has a projected total addressable market of $11 billion in 2025. Arbe is based in Tel Aviv, Israel, and has an office in the United States.

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements'' within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, both as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "expect," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "project," "may," "should," "strategy," "future," "will," "project," "potential" and similar expressions indicate forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions which are not historical facts, and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the development, performance and capabilities of Arbe's RF chipset production configuration, the development of competitive products, the performance of Arbe's chipset, HiRain's continued use of Arbe's chipset, Arbe's ability to produce and deliver products that meet the quality and delivery requirements of HiRain and other customers and other factors, which are not historical facts. You should carefully consider the risk factors and uncertainties described in "Risk Factors," "Operating and Financial Review and Prospects" "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements'' and the additional risks described in Arbe's annual report on Form 20-F, as well as the other documents filed by Arbe with the SEC. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate only to the date they were made, and Arbe does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.

