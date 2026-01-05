Arbe Combines Market-Leading Radar Solution with Powerful NVIDIA AI Computing, Creating Advanced Platform for AI-based Driving

For the First Time at CES 2026, Arbe will Showcase its Automotive-grade Radar System, Ready for Integration with Complete Perception Stacks

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ARBE) (TASE: ARBE), a global leader in perception radar solutions, announced today that it is combining Arbe's leading radar technology, with NVIDIA accelerated computing, creating an advanced platform for AI-based perception for hands-off and eyes-off driving. For the first time, at CES 2026 Arbe will showcase its automotive-grade radar system and demonstrate its readiness for integration with complete perception stacks.

The automotive-grade radar delivers unprecedented detection density, a raw point cloud of over 20,000 detections per frame, generated by a channel array of 2,304 channels, providing a rich foundation that enables systems to run advanced perception and AI algorithms. The combination of Arbe's affordable, high-performance radar solution and NVIDIA's powerful computing is democratizing autonomous technology, making advanced perception accessible, reliable and cost-effective.

"This initiative allows us to create a new benchmark for perception in all conditions. The collaboration accelerates the adoption of safer, more reliable, and more affordable autonomous driving solutions for automakers worldwide," says Kobi Marenko, co-founder and CEO of Arbe. "At CES, we are demonstrating our ultra-HD radar in action and how it navigates complicated highway scenarios at true highway speeds."

To enable eyes-off capabilities at highway speeds, accurate long-range detection and object separation are imperative. When a car travels at a speed of up to 130 km/h (approximately 80 mph), it needs to safely detect vehicles and obstacles at a 300 meter distance to give the system enough time to brake gradually, change lanes, or take other action without causing disruptions to surrounding traffic. Arbe's ultra-HD radar achieves over 300-meter point cloud range detections while delivering the resolution and dynamic range needed to interpret complex highway scenarios and introduce features for smooth, human-like driving.

The Arbe HD radar solution offers consistent, reliable performance across all environmental conditions, including snow, sleet, rain, fog, and low-visibility scenarios. By providing robust perception in situations where other sensor modalities may be challenged, Arbe's perception radar maintains dependable operation at all times. Arbe's perception radar, when combined with accelerated computing by NVIDIA, delivers consistent performance, enabling eyes-off driving at highway speeds with the human-like flow and predictability required for real safety and consumer trust.

Live Demonstrations at CES 2026, Booth 4551, West Hall, LVCC

Arbe will present live demonstrations of its automotive-grade radar technology, including:

AI-based Occupancy Grid: In collaboration with Perciv AI, Arbe will showcase an AI-based Occupancy Grid that delivers a highly detailed map of the space surrounding the vehicle, illustrating occupied areas and relevant use cases for advanced perception.

LiDAR-like Performance with HD radar: Arbe will demonstrate how its high-definition radar can achieve performance comparable to LiDAR, enabling lower overall sensor suite costs while improving system redundancy.

Integration with NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Orin: Arbe's high-resolution radar data will be processed on the NVIDIA in-vehicle computing platform.

To schedule a demo of Arbe's advanced radar technology, visit https://arberobotics.com/ces2026/.

About Arbe

Arbe (Nasdaq: ARBE), a global leader in ultra-high-resolution radar solutions, is driving a radar revolution. Its cutting-edge radar chipset delivers up to 100 times more detail than other radar systems on the market, empowering automakers and radar Tier-1s to develop safe driving systems that scale from ADAS to hands-free, eyes-off capabilities and up to full vehicle autonomy. Arbe's technology addresses the most critical use cases by delivering real-time, 4-dimensional imaging that enables the perception stack with information such as precise mapping of drivable free space in highway and urban environments across all weather and lighting conditions. With its transformative impact across passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicle segments, as well as other advanced safety applications, Arbe is redefining the role of radar in next-generation mobility.

Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, the company also operates offices in the United States, Germany, and China. For more information, visit https://arberobotics.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, and the demonstrations at CES and statements made at such demonstrations will contain, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, both as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "expect," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "may," "should," "strategy," "future," "will," "project," "potential" and similar expressions indicate forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include whether and when we receive secure the orders and the extent of any orders we receive; the ability of automobiles using systems based on our radar to operation in the manner contemplated by us, our ability to meet expectations with respect to our financial guidance and outlook; the acceptance our technology, our ability to integrate our chipsets with NVIDIA's, Perciv AI's and other computer programs, the timing and completion of key product and project orders and milestones; expectations regarding our collaborations and business with third parties; the effect of tariffs and trade policies of the United States, China and other countries, whether announced or implemented; the effect on the Israeli economy generally and on the Company's business resulting from the terrorism and the hostilities in Israel and with its neighboring countries including the effects of the continuing war with Hamas in Gaza and any intensification of hostilities with others, including Iran and Hezbollah, and the effect of the call-up of a significant portion of its working population, including the Company's employees; the effect of any potential boycott both of Israeli products and business and of stocks in Israeli companies; the effect of any downgrading of the Israeli economy and the effect of changes in the exchange rate between the US dollar and the Israeli shekel; and the risk and uncertainties described in "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements," "Item 3. Key Information – D. Risk Factors" and "Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects" and in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 28, 2025, as well as other documents filed by the Company with the SEC. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate only to the date they were made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.

Information contained on, or that can be accessed through, the Company's website or any other website or any social media is expressly not incorporated by reference into and is not a part of this press release.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/803813/Arbe_Robotics_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Arbe