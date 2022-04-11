ARBE WINS TECH.AD EUROPE AWARD 2022

Arbe's Perception Radar Won First Place in the Category of Sensor Perception

TEL AVIV, Israel , April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arbe Robotics Ltd. (Nasdaq: ARBE) ("Arbe"), the global leader in next generation 4D Imaging Radar Solutions, today announced that it won the Tech.AD Europe 2022 Award in the category of Sensor Perception. The Tech.AD Europe Award honors extraordinary projects in the automotive industry and celebrates exceptional solutions and innovations. The winners were announced on April 4th at the Tech.AD conference in Berlin, Germany.

"We are excited to receive this prestigious award in the category of sensor perception, which highlights the superiority of our advanced perception radar designed to create ultimate safety in the autonomous vehicle industry," said Arbe Chief Executive Officer Kobi Marenko. "The award is fitting for our company as we revolutionized radar as a sensor, adding perception capabilities that were never possible before in the industry."

Arbe's Perception Radar provides vehicles with a robust picture of the driving environment in all weather and lighting conditions and complements cameras. Arbe's Perception Radar provides ultra-high resolution at a long range, in both azimuth and elevation, and supports 100s of detections per frame with a point cloud density that is unmatched in the market. Arbe's solution delivers free space mapping and SLAM, highlighting the drivable and non-drivable environments around the vehicle.

"The winners have set a new standard for innovation and creative technology within the autonomous driving industry. This award is a testament to the skill, ingenuity, and vision of the creators. Being able to present the future in real time is an absolute privilege," said Sarah Farley, Director of the Tech.AD Europe 2022. "The automotive industry is going through exciting changes right now, and the winners of this award are clearly at the frontline of their game. We are already looking forward to next year's event and awards to see what they can come up with next."

Among all applications, the best 9 projects were nominated by an international jury of experts:

Dr. Helge Neuner , Head of Self Driving System Development, Volkswagen

, Head of Self Driving System Development, Volkswagen Dr. Jürgen Dickmann, Head of Radar and Radar-based environment understanding, Daimler

Dr. Andree Hohm , Head of Lighthouse Program Automated Driving, Continental

, Head of Lighthouse Program Automated Driving, Continental Dr. Wende Zhang , Technical Fellow/ Sensing Systems, General Motors

For more information about the Tech.AD Europe Award, please visit Award | Tech.AD Europe.

About Arbe

Arbe (Nasdaq: ARBE), a global leader in next-generation 4D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions, is spearheading a radar revolution, enabling truly safe driver-assist systems today while paving the way to full autonomous-driving. Arbe's imaging radar is 100 times more detailed than any other radar on the market and is a mandatory sensor for L2+ and higher autonomy. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles, and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe is a leader in the fast-growing automotive radar market that has an estimated projected total addressable market of $11 billion in 2025. Arbe is based in Tel Aviv, Israel, and has an office in the United States.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, both as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "expect," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "project," "may," "should," "strategy," "future," "will," "project," "potential" and similar expressions indicate forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Statements that are not historical facts, including any statements that are made at the investor and analyst event described in this press release, are forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider the risk factors and uncertainties described in "Risk Factors," "Operating and Financial Review and Prospects" "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and the additional risk described in Arbe's annual report on Form 20-F, as well as the other documents filed by Arbe with the SEC. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate only to the date they were made, and Arbe does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.

Our website is https://arberobotics.com. Information contained on, or that can be accessed through, our website, the Tech.AD Europe website or any other website is expressly not incorporated by reference into and is not a part of this press release.

