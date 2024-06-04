Arbelos Markets and B2C2 Complete First Bilateral OTC Option Transaction on BVIV Index (Bitcoin Volmex Implied Volatility)

NEW YORK, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arbelos Ltd, a leading principal trading firm with a focus on cryptocurrency derivatives markets, and B2C2, a global leader in institutional liquidity for digital assets, have seamlessly completed the first bilateral option transaction on a Bitcoin volatility index, the BVIV Index (Bitcoin Volmex Implied Volatility).

The BVIV Index is a real-time index published by Volmex that measures the constant, forward-looking 30-day expected volatility of BTC, derived from real-time crypto call and put options.

"Volatility indices in traditional assets have long served as powerful tools for fund managers to express views on risk premia and to hedge tail risk. Arbelos Markets is excited to see the growth of vol products like BVIV within the cryptocurrency asset class." said Joshua Lim, co-founder of Arbelos Markets.

This bilateral option transaction between two leading options desks on the best-in-class Bitcoin implied volatility index is a pivotal moment for cryptocurrency options and volatility space and pushes the industry forward. This is the first bilateral derivatives transaction linked to a Volmex Implied Volatility Index.

"Volatility products which are credible, observable, and tradable are a necessary part of a thriving crypto ecosystem. Such a product enables those managing capital to both hedge against, or take a view on volatility, independently of their underlying portfolio. B2C2 welcomes the growth of the BVIV Index for the crypto market and looks forward to providing deeper liquidity, both on OTC-linked products and on perpetual futures," said Adam Farthing, Chief Risk Officer - Japan at B2C2.

For more information on Volmex Implied Volatility Indices, please visit https://volmex.finance or https://charts.volmex.finance . For more on Arbelos, please visit: https://arbelos.xyz . For more on B2C2, please visit: https://www.b2c2.com .

About Volmex

Volmex Labs is the creator of the leading crypto volatility indices BVIV (Bitcoin Volmex Implied Volatility) Index and EVIV (Ethereum Volmex Implied Volatility) Index. The BVIV and EVIV Indices measure the constant, forward-looking 30-day expected volatility of BTC and ETH, respectively, derived from real-time crypto call and put options. Volmex Implied Volatility Index data is available on leading platforms, including TradingView, CoinMarketCap, and more. Notably, the Bitfinex BVIV-PERP and EVIV-PERP, crypto's first volatility index perpetual future, is now live for trading with up to 20x leverage. Visit https://volmex.finance to learn more and https://charts.volmex.finance to access the Volmex Implied Volatility Indices.

About Arbelos

Arbelos Markets is a principal liquidity provider in crypto derivatives markets. The company's mission is to rebuild crypto capital markets based on provable trust and transparency. Its proprietary Transparency Engine enables real-time visibility and verifiability across its portfolio of risk. The firm provides liquidity 24/7 across centralized markets, on-chain protocols, and more bespoke hedging and yield generation solutions. The team has experience across high-touch franchise trading, financial engineering, and electronic market-making. For more information, visit https://arbelos.xyz/ .

About B2C2

B2C2 is a global leader in institutional liquidity for digital assets. Founded in 2015, B2C2 is trusted by large institutional managers, brokers, crypto exchanges, hedge and crypto funds. B2C2 provides deep, reliable liquidity and pricing in crypto, delivering seamless execution 24/7/365. Majority owned and backed by Japanese financial group, SBI, B2C2 Ltd is headquartered in the UK, with offices in the US, Japan, France and Luxembourg. For more information, visit https://www.b2c2.com .

