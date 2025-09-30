Arbital Health Launches Adjudication Dashboard Feature to Advance Value-Based Care Success Between Providers and Payers

Customer-driven release extends Arbital's adjudication capabilities into a unified, executive-level view across all value-based care contract performance

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arbital Health, a healthcare technology company that provides critical infrastructure for providers and payers to successfully manage risk-based contracts, today announced the launch of its Adjudication Dashboard, a major new feature within the Arbital Health Platform. Purpose-built for CFOs, CEOs, and clinical leaders who are managing value-based care models, the Adjudication Dashboard delivers instant clarity on financial performance across all risk contracts. By consolidating performance data into a single, executive-level view, this first-of-its-kind solution supports healthcare organizations navigating the inherent complexity of risk-based agreements, ensuring that value-based models remain financially sustainable while improving patient care delivery outcomes.

Arbital Health Adjudication Dashboard | One Executive-Level View Across Entire Risk Contract Performance

Executives have long struggled with fragmented data, siloed reconciliation of financial reports, and delayed claims that obscure the true state of their risk contracts with payers. The new dashboard addresses this by providing a centralized, aggregated overview of their entire risk contract portfolio, allowing users to drill down by market, line of business (Commercial, Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and ACO REACH/MSSP), or payer/provider partners. Acting as the actuarial engine behind the scenes, it predicts and completes claims not yet received, ensuring leaders are not left waiting for delayed data. With these insights, finance and operations teams can answer critical questions immediately: Am I in a surplus or deficit? Which markets are underperforming? Are we on track to meet margin goals? Where should resources be directed?

"Healthcare executives cannot afford to operate without visibility," said Jesica Freeman, Chief Product Officer at Arbital Health. "The Adjudication Dashboard gives them a clear line of sight across every contract, in real time. No other platform delivers this level of holistic financial clarity. Finance and operations leaders now have the tools they need to protect margins and drive success across their risk contract portfolios."

Built by a deep bench of experienced value-based care actuaries and engineers, the AI-powered Arbital Health Platform harmonizes fragmented data with proprietary actuarial methodologies. What once required hundreds of market-level adjudication reports is now delivered as a single, intuitive dashboard, offering year-to-date and historical insights, medical loss ratio projections, and forward-looking forecasts that drive confident, data-driven decision making.

"At Arbital Health, our goal is to make value-based care financially sustainable for the organizations that deliver it," said Brian Overstreet, Chief Executive Officer of Arbital Health. "The Adjudication Dashboard was built to give executives the visibility they have been missing. When leaders can see how every risk contract is performing, they can act quickly, protect margins, and focus resources where patients will benefit most. This release is an important step forward in supporting our clients and the communities they serve."

The Adjudication Dashboard builds on Arbital Health's robust adjudication capabilities first introduced in April 2024, which generate detailed monthly reports by market. This new development was driven directly by customer demand, as leaders at risk-bearing provider organizations within the Arbital network asked for a way to move beyond isolated reports and gain a comprehensive, forward-looking view of performance. The executive-ready dashboard delivers that perspective, consolidating market-level data into a single financial lens that supports faster course correction, stronger negotiations, and more effective allocation of clinical and operational resources.

About Arbital Health

Arbital Health provides the critical infrastructure for providers and payers to successfully manage risk-based contracts. With the industry's leading value-based actuaries and robust AI-powered platform, Arbital Health accelerates contract performance monitoring and decision-making, centralizes fragmented data, and automates contract reconciliation across all major risk models. By reducing complexity and administrative burden, Arbital Health ensures value-based care contracts deliver on their promise of better patient outcomes and sustainable financial performance. Arbital Health is led by a best-in-class team of healthcare actuaries, engineers, and industry veterans, and backed by leading investors Valtruis, Transformation Capital, Shaper Capital, and Healthy Ventures. For more information, visit ArbitalHealth.com.

