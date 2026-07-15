Arbital Health Launches Arbital Flex, a Self-Serve Actuarial AI Solution for Payors and Providers

New offering delivers actuarial-grade analytics on demand, cutting value-based care (VBC) time-to-insight from months to days.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arbital Health, a leader in actuarial AI-enabled infrastructure for healthcare, today announced the launch of Arbital Flex, a self-serve analytics solution that extends the company's actuarial-grade analytics engine to a broader range of payor and provider organizations. Designed for speed and accessibility, Flex allows teams to proactively manage their VBC performance, working with their own data, on their own timeline.

Flex is built for organizations that need actuarial insight most, including:

Providers evaluating VBC entry , who need to model contract economics before committing to risk

, who need to model contract economics before committing to risk Small and mid-sized payors and providers with limited actuarial staff , who require expert-level analytics without the overhead of a full actuarial function

, who require expert-level analytics without the overhead of a full actuarial function Providers assessing population risk ahead of a value-based contract, who need clarity on exposure before signing

With Flex, organizations can upload their own data, analyze any population, benchmark performance against national targets, and query results in natural language through the Arbital AI Assistant. The result is actuarial-grade insight delivered in days rather than the months typically required for platform technology implementations or consulting engagements.

"For organizations new to VBC, delayed performance visibility quickly becomes costly," said Brian M. Overstreet, President and CEO of Arbital Health. "Risk contracts demand proactive, forward-looking insight, not retrospective reporting. Flex gives payor and provider organizations the fastest path to VBC insight available today, so our clients can make smarter risk decisions from day one."

"Arbital brings a level of actuarial expertise to VBC that is essential for our team," said Beth Houck, CEO of Sonar MD. "The analytical depth behind the platform reflects years of specialized work in risk contract economics, and Flex makes that expertise accessible instantly. Combined with the fact that we hold the largest IBD dataset in the industry, the foundation for succeeding in VBC specialty models, our team was extracting meaningful insight within days of getting started."

"There is no other solution like Flex on the market today," said Jiaming Wang, Head of Product at Arbital Health. "Payor and provider teams have historically had to choose between manual analysis and costly consulting engagements. Flex offers a third option: an AI-enabled, self-serve platform that delivers Arbital's actuarial expertise in days, not months."

The complete Arbital AI Platform adds the support of its team of expert VBC actuaries, the same actuaries who built Arbital Flex and have spent decades working inside VBC and complex risk arrangements. The team stays actively in tune with shifting market dynamics, regulatory changes, and emerging cost trends, so the platform evolves with the market rather than chasing it.

Flex requires no engineering resources, no lengthy implementation, and no existing risk contract to get started. To learn more, please visit our website.

About Arbital Health:

Arbital Health provides the Actuarial AI-enabled infrastructure for providers and payors to successfully manage risk-based contracts. Combining the industry's leading value-based care actuaries with a robust AI-powered platform, Arbital Health centralizes fragmented data, accelerates contract performance monitoring, and helps speed decision making. The company's embedded actuarial AI assistant is powered by actuarial logic to continuously measure contract performance, forecast financial impact, and deliver actionable insights to drive down spend and MLR, improving patient outcomes while there is still time to act. Arbital Health is led by a best-in-class team of healthcare actuaries, engineers, and industry veterans, and backed by leading investors: Valtruis, Transformation Capital, Shaper Capital and Healthy Ventures. For more information, visit ArbitalHealth.com.

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SOURCE Arbital Health