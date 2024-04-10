Arbital Health Launches Value-Based Care Adjudication Platform

Launch Provides Technology and Connectivity between Employers, Payors, Point Solution Vendors, Providers, and Accountable Care Organizations To Accelerate Contract Resolution.

Arbital Health has performed 58 value-based care adjudications to date in 2024.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arbital Health , a technology company focused on accelerating the healthcare industry's transition to value-based care, today announced the debut release of its platform for value-based contract adjudication. Arbital Health's platform facilitates secure data sharing and contract adjudication among Employers, Payors, Point Solution Vendors, Providers, and Accountable Care Organizations that serve members within a value-based care arrangement.

Since January, Arbital Health has performed 58 value based care adjudications. With the launch of the platform, Arbital Health expects to accelerate the number and scope of contract adjudications between point solutions, providers, self-insured employers, and payors.

We're excited to debut the initial launch of the Arbital Health Value-Based Care Adjudication Platform," said Brian M. Overstreet, President & CEO of Arbital Health. Post this

The launch of the Arbital Health platform also served to deliver insights for a Fortune 500 self-insured employer seeking to manage healthcare costs with their preferred provider partner for a regional employee base.

Clients on the Arbital Health platform will leverage a monthly interim adjudication process for all value-based contracts to prevent disputes at the contract's conclusion, saving valuable resources, fostering smoother operations, and improving patient outcomes. This is delivered via a HIPAA-compliant, seamless interface for clients to provide the relevant data and receive their interim results.

This launch represents a significant enhancement in the efficiency and transparency of the value-based care contracting and adjudication processes.

"We're excited to debut the initial launch of the Arbital Health Value-Based Care Adjudication Platform," said Brian M. Overstreet, President & CEO of Arbital Health. "In just a short three months since publicly launching the company, our team has performed 58 value-based care contract adjudications. Today's release is the first step in our vision to be the neutral third-party adjudicator of outcomes-based contracts, which will help to unlock a trillion-dollar shift to value-based care."

"We're thrilled by this launch following the acquisition of Santa Barbara Actuaries in January 2024," said Rich Gamret, FSA, MAAA, Senior Vice President of Actuarial Sciences. "The introduction of the Arbital Health platform allows us to expand our business and foster connectivity among crucial stakeholders in value-based care agreements. Customers engaged in value-based care contracts can quickly make well-informed decisions, identify opportunities to reduce cost, and optimize contract performance drawing on our extensive decade-long expertise in this field."

For more information, sign up here to stay updated on our latest developments and announcements.

About Arbital Health

Arbital Health's vision is to become the neutral third-party adjudicator of outcomes-based contracts, unlocking and accelerating the $1 trillion shift to value-based care in the U.S. healthcare system. We aspire to be the trusted umpire adjudicating every outcome-based contract in healthcare, whether contracts are between life sciences companies and payers, payers and providers, or employers and digital health companies. We will make it simple to adjudicate contracts and unlock the trillion-dollar shift to value-based care. In doing so, we will help to solve healthcare's biggest problem. For more information, and to explore career opportunities available, visit Arbital Health at https://www.arbitalhealth.com or follow on LinkedIn.

Arbital Health, co-founded by Travis May and Brian Overstreet, launched in November 2023 and recently announced its $10M Series A Financing Round and the acquisition of Santa Barbara Actuaries .

Media Contact for Arbital Health

Jesica Freeman

[email protected]

SOURCE Arbital Health