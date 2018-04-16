Arbitech, LLC Announces Management Buyout of Founder

IRVINE, Calif., April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Arbitech, LLC has executed a management buyout of the ownership interest of founder Torin Pavia. The buyout, led by CEO & President Frank Llaca, EVP James Whalen, and CFO David Walker, includes senior management and key personnel. Mr. Llaca stated, "We are excited by this new era in our company's journey. Our foundation has been built on talented management and industry veterans who strive for customer satisfaction and providing value through serving multiple verticals, constantly evolving product offerings, and the ability to provide complimentary services. I look forward to working with our talented owners and employees to continue to grow our business, leverage our financial resources in seeking new opportunities, and carry on the legacy of Mr. Pavia."
Mr. Pavia stated, "Arbitech is, aside from my family, one of my proudest achievements. I have enjoyed nurturing its growth and development over the last 18 years. Like most entrepreneurs, there comes a time to step aside and allow the next generation to forge its own trail. This is the culmination of the Shareholder Equity Plan put in place in 2012. The timing of this transaction is a reflection of the extraordinary people at the company, the financial health of Arbitech, and my confidence that Arbitech will continue its success under its strong leadership. I am proud to take on the title of Chairman Emeritus and look forward to following the company's continued development and success."
About Arbitech
Arbitech, LLC, founded in August 2000, is the nation's leading independent distributor of server, storage, networking, mobility, telephony and point-of-sale products. By offering creative, cost-effective solutions, Arbitech enables its customers to win net-new business and earn greater profits. Recognized locally by industry associations and business publications for company culture and growth, Arbitech strives to be a total solutions provider with its extensive product offerings and value added services.
