Arbiter Emerges from Stealth with $52M to Build the AI System that Connects Healthcare

Fragmentation wastes nearly $1 trillion annually and denies patients timely, high-quality care; Arbiter collapses $100B+ in point solutions into one intelligent care orchestration platform

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arbiter today emerged from stealth with $52 million in funding and a bold mission: to end healthcare fragmentation by uniting payers, providers, and patients on an AI-powered care orchestration platform. Led by TriEdge Investments and MFO Ventures, together with leading private equity firm WindRose Health Investors and other seasoned operators, this financing values Arbiter at $400 million and underscores investor conviction that healthcare needs a connected infrastructure built for real-time collaboration.

Effective patient care depends on coordination, yet today providers, payers, and patients operate in silos. The fallout is staggering: nearly one trillion dollars in annual waste and patients waiting months or abandoning care altogether. For a patient flagged at high risk for colon cancer, this can mean the difference between early detection and a late-stage diagnosis.

Arbiter ends fragmentation by bringing together data, technology, and stakeholders to close care gaps and intelligently direct next best actions - starting with real-time site-of-care optimization. The platform connects the people and systems that shape every care decision, creating a ripple effect that streamlines coordination and ensures patients move seamlessly from detection to resolution without delay.

"Arbiter's mission is nothing less than to rebuild the operating spine of U.S. healthcare," said Michelle Carnahan, co-founder and CEO of Arbiter. "By aligning payers and providers around the needs of patients, we're transforming healthcare from a fragmented set of parts into a connected system that works for everyone."

At its core is Arbiter's Record-Action-Alignment model - a new operating foundation for healthcare. It begins with a longitudinal patient record that integrates clinical, financial, and policy data, then uses AI to automate actions and keep stakeholders in sync as care is delivered.

The company's first application, real-time site-of-care optimization, is delivered in partnership with a leading national payer and major provider networks. The platform matches referrals to the best-fit provider based on cost, quality, and availability, and automates authorizations, outreach and scheduling. The result is care that moves faster, and more efficiently, with fewer dropped handoffs.

Over time, Arbiter's AI will move healthcare beyond reactive fixes toward proactive management that anticipates patient needs, and ultimately to predictive intelligence that can forecast disease onset, hospital utilization, and system-wide risk. In the process, Arbiter will reshape the healthcare system from one that responds to problems into one that prevents them.

Arbiter is built and funded by leaders overseeing over $25 billion in annual healthcare payments and millions of patient lives. Its team combines executive leadership from Cigna, UnitedHealth, Kaiser Permanente, One Medical, and VillageMD with technologists from Meta, Apple, Google, and Amazon - a coalition with the experience to understand healthcare's pain points and the expertise to solve them.

"Healthcare fragmentation isn't an abstract problem - it's deeply human," said Dr. Clive Fields, Arbiter board member and co-founder of VillageMD. "Every delay or missed connection represents a patient waiting for care that should already be underway. Arbiter is uniting the system around them, so care can move at the speed of need."

For more information, visit: arbiter.ai

About Arbiter

Arbiter is the AI-powered system that connects healthcare. By uniting patients, providers, and payers on one intelligent care orchestration platform, Arbiter ends fragmentation and ensures patients receive the right care, in the right place, at the right time.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Arbiter