ArbiterSports Announces New Chief Executive Officer

"Kyle is a seasoned technology executive who has successfully grown several software companies across a number of different industries," said Lance Fenton, ArbiterSports chairman of the board and partner at Serent Capital. "Jeff has built an incredible foundation for the company on which Kyle can continue to build. We are thrilled to have Kyle lead ArbiterSports in the next chapter of the company's growth."

"What we have built at ArbiterSports has transformed the athletic management industry over the past six years," added Jeff Triplette. "Our software solutions now schedule over 18 million athletic events at the collegiate, high school and youth levels and disburse over $350 million in payments to sports officials and event workers each year. Kyle has the right skills, background and personality to build upon our strong foundation and propel the company forward in an aggressive, customer-focused way."

Ford and his family are relocating from the San Francisco Bay Area and making Park City their new home. Prior to joining ArbiterSports, he led several national/global software companies, including Cardinal Mark, Telestream and Interactive Data. Ford began his career as a U.S. Naval Officer following graduation from Stanford University with a bachelor's degree in economics. After leaving the Navy, he earned an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

"I've led a number of companies through significant growth phases, and I've witnessed firsthand the transformative benefits of software," said Ford. "I look forward to combining my business experience and deep passion for sports to build on the foundation Jeff and the ArbiterSports' team have established and propel the company to even greater success within the athletic management ecosystem."

About ArbiterSports

As the leader in athletic management software, ArbiterSports helps school athletic departments and sports leagues dramatically simplify the process of managing athletic events, assigning officials, paying event workers, and informing athletes, families and fans. The solution delivers unprecedented control and visibility over the entire athletic event process. ArbiterSports products are built on a powerful web-based platform that allows secure access from anywhere and provides seamless integration with the ability to add features. Sports leagues, commissioners, athletic directors, assigners, officials and event workers rely on ArbiterSports to do their jobs effectively. For more, visit www.arbitersports.com.

About Serent Capital

Serent Capital focuses on business building. Serent invests in growing service and technology businesses that have developed compelling solutions to address their customers' needs. As those businesses grow and evolve, the opportunities and challenges that they face change with them. Principals at Serent Capital have firsthand experience at capturing those opportunities and navigating these difficulties through their experiences as CEOs, strategic advisors and board corporate members. The Serent team nurtures and advises its companies as a value-added investor, capable of providing significant operational and strategic support to the companies' CEOs on their most critical issues. Learn more at www.serentcapital.com .

