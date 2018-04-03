ArbiterSports Signs Exclusive Statewide Agreement with Colorado High School Activities Association

"This agreement will deliver actionable benefits to every stakeholder across our state," said CHSAA Commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green. "The CHSAA has seen an increase in turnover in athletic administration, and this partnership will allow us to provide resources and support to simplify the CHSAA eligibility process. It will be a win-win for both organizations but more importantly, the school communities we serve."

The implementation of ArbiterAthlete across the state will improve the ease and efficiency with which high schools interact with each other and with the CHSAA.

"CHSAA saw the need to enhance its operations so it could continue to support its member high schools in a streamlined way," said ArbiterSports President and CEO Jeff Triplette. "Not only does compliance become more automatic, but the school administrators can save time and paperwork, and spend more quality time with student athletes and their athletics programs."

In addition to efficiency improvements, the ArbiterAthlete solution will help Colorado stay in compliance with the latest FERPA (Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act) and HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) guidelines across the entire state.

"We are excited about the endless opportunities afforded to our Association through this partnership to elevate our practices and educational outreach," added Blanford-Green.

ArbiterAthlete is an athlete pre-participation and registration product made possible through a joint venture between PlanetHS of Jacksonville, FL and ArbiterSports.

About CHSAA

The Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) is a statewide nonprofit organization focused on creating a positive and equitable environment in which students can be challenged and inspired to meet their highest potential. A key part of Colorado's educational process, CHSAA provides diverse opportunities for personal development through sporting behavior, character education, teamwork, leadership, and citizenship. CHSAA also recognizes the achievements of athletes, teams, coaches, and administrators through its awards programs. In order to adhere to state educational standards, CHSAA also administers, interprets, and seeks compliance with state by-laws. For more, visit www.CHSAA.org.

About ArbiterSports

As the leader in athletic event management, ArbiterSports helps school athletic departments and sports leagues dramatically simplify the process of managing athletic events, assigning officials, paying event workers, and informing athletes, families and fans. The solution delivers unprecedented control and visibility over the entire athletic event process. ArbiterSports products are built on a powerful web-based platform that allows secure access from anywhere and provides seamless integration with the ability to add features. Sports leagues, commissioners, athletic directors, assigners, officials and event workers rely on ArbiterSports to do their jobs effectively. For more, visit arbitersports.com.

