Arbitral Tribunal Decides In Favor Of Valeant In UCERIS Arbitration

On April 12, 2018, the Tribunal issued a ruling rejecting Cosmo's claims in their entirety; accordingly, both the License Agreement and the Manufacturing and Supply Agreement remain in effect. Additionally, the Arbitral Tribunal ordered Cosmo to pay the entirety of Valeant's legal costs (U.S. $3,063,960).

Valeant will continue to vigorously defend itself against these and other claims and allegations.

About Valeant

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. (NYSE/TSX: VRX) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information and "Safe Harbor" Statement

