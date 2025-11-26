ARBITRATOR MARC J. GOLDSTEIN RECEIVES LEXOLOGY 2026 HIGHLY RECOMMENDED RANKING

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New York-based international arbitrator Marc J. Goldstein announced today that he has once again been peer-review ranked by Lexology Index for its 2026 edition as "highly recommended." This ranking is based on Lexology's research that includes confidential interviews with Mr. Goldstein's co- arbitrators and counsel who have appeared before him.

Lexology Index is the successor, as of 2024, to Who's Who Legal. Mr. Goldstein was comparably ranked by Who's Who Legal in prior years extending back to at least 2015.

Mr. Goldstein's recognition as "highly recommended" by Lexology Index is the most recent of several peer-review based honors conferred on Mr. Goldstein in 2025. In August 2025, he was selected to the Tech List of the Silicon Valley Arbitration and Mediation Center in Palo Alto, California, and was also rated for the 18th consecutive year by Best Lawyers in America as a leader in the field of commercial arbitration. Earlier in 2025, he was honored as a leading international arbitrator in the United States market by Chambers Global and Chambers USA. His work as an international arbitrator, as Chair of the Tribunal in a complex telecommunications case with a Latin America focus, has been the subject of articles in Global Arbitration Review (GAR) on two occasions in 2025.

Mr. Goldstein continues to be a "thought leader" in the international arbitration community as well as an active arbitrator. His "blog," known as Arbitration Commentaries ( ), created in 2009, directly reaches more than 2000 subscribers worldwide, and an even wider readership through announcements of new Posts on LinkedIn. In 2025, Mr. Goldstein has published essays on Arbitration Commentaries on such topics as the drafting of awards, arbitral confidentiality in the courts, arbitral initiative and creativity, and Law Day in America. His paper entitled "Arbitrators Under Attack," first presented at the Canada Arbitration Week conference in Toronto in October 2023, will be published by Arbitration International, the scholarly journal of the London Court of International Arbitration, in a forthcoming issue (and in advance thereof by Oxford Online).

During the just-completed New York Arbitration Week conference, on November 19, 2025, Mr. Goldstein was a featured panelist, playing the role of a Justice of the US Supreme Court in a mock oral argument of an unresolved US arbitration law issue that the actual Court has been asked to address: Whether the doctrine of forum non conveniens is applicable in cases brought to enforce foreign arbitral awards under the New York Convention. Mr. Goldstein was the co-author of a report on this subject, made by the International Arbitration Club of New York (of which he has been a member since ~ 2010) and published in the American Review of International Arbitration in 2012.

