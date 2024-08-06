Arbitrum and Sequence team up with Ubisoft to Debut 'Captain Laserhawk: the G.A.M.E.'

Iconic characters from the industry's most popular IPs headline the ambitious community-driven project built on Arbitrum

PARIS, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Arbitrum Foundation and Sequence , in collaboration with Ubisoft Labs, today unveiled a new gaming adventure in Captain Laserhawk: the G.A.M.E. Expanding the universe of Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix series – produced by Ubisoft for Netflix – the new title will feature iconic characters from famous franchises including Assassin's Creed, Rayman, and Beyond Good and Evil, among others. The first activation and core of the Captain Laserhawk G.A.M.E. will be built on Arbitrum, leveraging the blockchain's ability to handle the scale and speed required to foster a growing and active community. Sequence will provide critical blockchain tooling to the partnership.

The G.A.M.E. is a transmedia gaming adventure where the community drives the narrative through innovative web3 governance. Players step into the role of a citizen in the dystopian world of Eden – the totalitarian successor to the US. By overcoming challenges across various channels inside and outside Ubisoft's ecosystem, players can raise their citizen score and increase their power to shape the narrative. As the story unfolds, the entire community will have the opportunity to influence the plot and participate in key decision-making moments by unlocking, creating, and sharing content. This experience stands out for its unprecedented level of player influence over the game's development, empowering the community to help craft its evolution. Over time, as players progress, their characters can transform from faceless individuals into influential leaders within Eden.

"With Arbitrum's supercharged blockchain infrastructure and Sequence's full web3 stack as the foundation, Captain Laserhawk: the G.A.M.E. is poised to be a groundbreaking player-driven project. Here, players can have fun and actively contribute to the lore and evolution of the game. Blockchain features on Arbitrum empower us to give the community a real voice in shaping the story, gameplay, and even side experiences. This fosters transparency and shared creation, paving the way for a truly collaborative future for Captain Laserhawk."- Nicolas Pouard, VP of Ubisoft Labs.

"We're thrilled to partner with Ubisoft, one of the world's most renowned game publishers, and Arbitrum, a leading and robust blockchain ecosystem, to pioneer a new generation of games," added Peter Kieltyka, CEO of Sequence. "Sequence's easy-to-integrate web3 platform ensures seamless player journeys and unlocks endless creative gameplay and world-building opportunities for Captain Laserhawk and its players."

"It's exciting to see leading gaming studios, like Ubisoft, look to Arbitrum to support their ambitious community-driven project — a notable step towards increased adoption and accessibility in the industry. Arbitrum's gaming ecosystem continues to flourish, and an increased focus from legacy studios will only expedite that growth," said Nina Rong, Head of Ecosystem Development at Arbitrum Foundation.

Ubisoft is committed to adhering to community feedback and will closely monitor the needs of players as they venture into the new Captain Laserhawk experience.

For additional information, please visit: edenonline.ubisoft.com and join the project's socials on X https://twitter.com/EdenOnline_exe and Discord https://discord.gg/edenonline.

About The Arbitrum Foundation

The Arbitrum Foundation, founded in March 2023, supports and grows the Arbitrum network and its community with secure scaling solutions for Ethereum. Arbitrum One—a leading Ethereum Layer-2 scaling solution initially developed by Offchain Labs—offers ultra-fast, low-cost transactions with security derived from Ethereum through Optimistic Rollup technology. Launched in August 2021, the Arbitrum One mainnet beta is EVM-compatible to the bytecode level and has 54%+ TVL in the L2 segment. 2000+ DeFi and NFT projects are live in the ecosystem to date. In August 2022, Arbitrum One upgraded to Nitro tech stack, enabling fraud proofs over the core engine of Geth compiled to WASM.

About Sequence

Sequence is the leading all-in-one development platform for integrating web3 into games. Onboard, monetize, grow, and retain players with Sequence's award-winning technology. From collectibles and ownable rewards to fully on-chain experiences, Sequence's easy-to-integrate platform solves blockchain complexities, so developers can focus on creative execution and delivering amazing player experiences. Trusted by hundreds of games, thousands of developers, and powering millions of users, Sequence is backed by Take-Two Interactive, Ubisoft, Xsolla, Bitkraft, Brevan Howard, Coinbase, Polygon, and more. To learn more, please visit: https://sequence.xyz/

About Ubisoft

Ubisoft is a creator of worlds, committed to enriching players' lives with original and memorable entertainment experiences. Ubisoft's global teams create and develop a deep and diverse portfolio of games, featuring brands such as Assassin's Creed®, Brawlhalla®, For Honor®, Far Cry®, Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon®, Just Dance®, Rabbids®, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six®, The Crew® and Tom Clancy's The Division®. Through Ubisoft Connect, players can enjoy an ecosystem of services to enhance their gaming experience, get rewards and connect with friends across platforms. With Ubisoft+, the subscription service, they can access a growing catalog of more than 100 Ubisoft games and DLC. For the 2022–23 fiscal year, Ubisoft generated net bookings of €1.74 billion. To learn more, please visit: www.ubisoftgroup.com .

Media Contact:

The Arbitrum Foundation

[email protected]

SOURCE The Arbitrum Foundation, Sequence, and Ubisoft