Arbitrum Foundation Partners with DPOP Studios for Upcoming NEW HERE SHORTS film series

NEW HERE is a feature-length film about the value of contemporary culture and digital art told through the lens of a new user falling down the crypto rabbit hole

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Arbitrum Foundation today announced a partnership with DPOP Studios, an emerging media studio, around its upcoming feature-length film, NEW HERE. The film explores the value of contemporary digital culture, including art, gaming, fashion and music and the ways that artists are using new technologies like blockchain and AI to shape the future. The film is told from the perspective of a fictional user who falls down the internet rabbit hole and encounters the most notable creators, schemers, dreamers, and skeptics behind this emerging movement, forging connection and community along their journey.

NEW HERE SHORTS and GLIMPSES will be two main facets of the partnership designed to scale and build new features for audiences to engage with the NEW HERE universe in advance of the feature film's release. NEW HERE SHORTS will provide a touch-point for audiences new to the world of CryptoArt, delivering an immersive and informative series of 11 short films highlighting the biggest names in the emerging art scene. The shorts will be released throughout 2024 and premiere using an innovative, engaging, and interactive experience designed exclusively for the release of NEW HERE SHORTS. GLIMPSES are open-edition art pieces that will connect audiences to an interactive experience while viewing the NEW HERE SHORTS. Each GLIMPSE corresponds to a NEW HERE SHORTS episode and will evolve as collectors view the short films throughout spring 2024.

Dan Sickles, Founder of DPOP Studios commented on today's news: "We're ready to push the boundaries of how we interact with story-driven media, and we're finding exciting ways to reward audiences who engage with our ecosystem.. Imperative to DPOP's mission, a protocol rewards system has been established whereby the featured artist in the short film series will receive perpetual royalties from each mint – since 2021, DPOP Studios has paid out over $50,000 in residuals to artists featured in their digital art drops.."

GLIMPSES will be live to claim on Zora on February 21, 2024. GLIMPSES will be free to mint and the minting period will run through early spring in tandem with the public release of SHORTS.

Nina Rong, Head of Ecosystem Development at Arbitrum Foundation, added: "The NEW HERE universe introduces an exciting new digital realm that connects entertainment with digital ownership in a way the media and film industry has yet to venture into. Owning an NFT corresponding to a short series to unlock advancing viewing experiences has the potential to reimagine how media companies approach media releases in a web3 world."

There will be a live GLIMPSES minting event at ETH Denver on March 1, 2024.

DPOP Studios is an emerging media studio dedicated to crafting compelling narratives across mediums and dimensions. We partner with creative technologists to create new models for financing, production, and distribution of new media.

NEW HERE is directed by internationally acclaimed filmmaker Dan Sickles, winner of the Sundance Film Festival Grand Jury Prize for documentary film DINA as well as the Tribeca Festival Audience Award for his debut film MALA MALA. The film is produced by Academy Award winner Shane Boris, Dpop Studios' Hannah Roodman and Bruce Cheung and William Swann, executive producer of hit Netflix docuseries TRAINWRECK: WOODSTOCK '99, is slated for release in 2024 and includes the generation's most significant creators and artists.

The Arbitrum Foundation, founded in March 2023, supports and grows the Arbitrum network and its community with secure scaling solutions for Ethereum. Arbitrum One—a leading Ethereum Layer-2 scaling solution initially developed by Offchain Labs—offers ultra-fast, low-cost transactions with security derived from Ethereum through Optimistic Rollup technology. Launched in August 2021, the Arbitrum One mainnet beta is EVM-compatible to the bytecode level and has 54%+ TVL in the L2 segment. 2000+ DeFi and NFT projects are live in the ecosystem to date. In August 2022, Arbitrum One upgraded to Nitro tech stack, enabling fraud proofs over the core engine of Geth compiled to WASM.

Zora's mission is to make creating on the internet free and valuable.

