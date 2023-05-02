Arbol and The Institutes RiskStream Collaborative Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform Parametric Insurance

Collaboration to harness blockchain technology to streamline parametric loss calculations and enhance transparency in the insurance industry

NEW YORK, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arbol, a global climate risk coverage platform, and The Institutes RiskStream Collaborative, the insurance industry's largest blockchain consortium, announced a strategic partnership to transform the parametric insurance space today. The partnership integrates Arbol into RiskStream's network of industry leaders dedicated to unlocking the potential of blockchain in risk management and insurance. The consortium actively explores insurance-specific blockchain and distributed ledger technology (DLT) applications to reduce operating costs, enhance systems, and improve customer experiences across the $1 trillion insurance industry.

Arbol and RiskStream's collaboration aims to leverage blockchain technology to streamline data flow, increase transparency, and enable rapid payouts in parametric insurance and reinsurance programs, addressing the challenges in managing seasonal and catastrophic climate risks, such as major storms and hurricanes.

The partnership between Arbol and RiskStream Collaborative will initially focus on developing an innovative, blockchain-driven parametric solution for the insurance industry. This solution will enhance trust and collaboration among all parties involved. It could be extended to non-parametric insurance solutions for reinsurance programs, harnessing the unique value of smart contracts and DLTs.

Sid Jha, Founder and CEO of Arbol, said, "Our collaboration with The Institutes RiskStream Collaborative marks an exciting step in bringing innovation to the parametric insurance space. By leveraging smart contracts and distributed ledger technology, we aim to transform how climate insurance and reinsurance deals are managed, introducing unprecedented transparency and efficiency to global climate risk management."

"We are excited to welcome Arbol into the collaborative as a solution provider. Their work in the parametric (re)insurance space opens the door for our producer, carrier/cedent and reinsurer members to leverage their automated solutions," said Patrick Schmid, President of The RiskStream Collaborative. "Arbol's application, which works with external blockchain oracle data for various perils, aims to leverage RiskStream's Canopy platform. The goal is to improve industry-wide operational efficiency and lead to a better overall insurance experience."

The strategic partnership between Arbol and The Institutes RiskStream Collaborative seeks to create significant value for the insurance industry by showcasing the power of blockchain technology and decentralized data storage. The collaboration is committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions that address current industry challenges while paving the way for future advancements in parametric insurance and beyond.

Arbol is a global climate-risk coverage platform and FinTech company offering full-service solutions for any business looking to analyze, manage, and transfer climate risk. Arbol's products offer parametric coverage based on objective data triggers rather than a subjective loss assessment. Arbol's key differentiator versus traditional InsureTech, or climate- analytics platforms, is the complete ecosystem it has built to address climate risk. This ecosystem includes a massive, climate-data infrastructure, scalable product development, automated, instant pricing–using an artificial intelligence underwriter–blockchain-powered operational efficiencies, and non-traditional risk capacity bringing capital from non-insurance sources. By combining all these factors, Arbol brings scale, transparency, and efficiency to parametric coverage in stark contrast to the oligopoly of reinsurers currently dominating the climate-risk insurance space.

The Institutes RiskStream Collaborative™ is the risk management and insurance industry's first enterprise-level blockchain consortium that brings together experts and developers to advance insurance-specific use cases via Canopy, a custom blockchain architecture. The Institutes RiskStream Collaborative is committed to equipping organizations to work together to inspire product innovation, enable efficiencies, and open new technological frontiers.

