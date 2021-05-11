Arbonne Accelerates Digital Investments

The virtual transformation continues to enable growth with a heightened focus on experience.

IRVINE, Calif., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arbonne PBC (Arbonne), a global leader in personal care, beauty, and wellness products, is proud to announce it has successfully completed a significant milestone along with its digital transformation through the launch of its newly designed website at www.arbonne.com and enhanced consultant and customer engagement tools. The new platform features mobile-first experiential design, aiming to simplify the shopping experience, data enablement, and demonstrate the brand's leadership in social commerce. The entirely reimagined customer experience and new ability to scale from a cloud hosted B2B commerce platform will continue to support Arbonne's tremendous growth into the future.

"This is a massive leap forward in our digital journey that elevates Arbonne into what we are calling the 'experiential economy,' further empowering consultants, their interactions with their teams, and customers across a more data-centric, agile ecosystem," said Tyler Whitehead, Chief Executive Officer. "We've placed significant investment and focus on key virtual business drivers to assure we are positioned well to support our growth."

Through this launch, Arbonne delivers an elevated digital experience anchored in three areas: High-touch experiences in a digital environment that provides elevated trust, the intersection of data and personalized recommendations and the total empowerment of Arbonne's consultants through innovative tools and intelligence.

"We are thrilled to debut our new website and these tools and truly feel this investment propels us further along our digital transformation to the next frontier of social commerce," said Samir Khandhar, Chief Digital Experience Officer. "The events of the past 12-18 months have continued to raise the bar on consumer experience and expectations. We look forward to defining new, hyper-personalized ways for our consultants and clients to shop, engage, and connect across the world."

In addition to an enhanced user experience, the website will elevate the way consumers shop and engage with Arbonne through multiple innovative shopping tools. A new recommended cart option allows consultants to build a curated assortment in just a few clicks and send it directly to a prospective customer, closing the gap from intent to buy to actual purchase. A personal shopper feature offers a true white-glove experience allowing consultants to shop on behalf of their clients who have opted for this service. Additionally, an interactive guided questionnaire leads users to a personalized, cross-category regimen builder based on their skincare needs.

The new ecosystem and infrastructure will also enable new programs and digital tools, including a suite of mobile apps to empower consultants, such as the newly launched Arbonne ContentKit, which allows its consultants to take creative control of their authentic stories through branded Arbonne assets in a curated, customized way specifically for digital and social channels. "We can unlock tremendous value at the intersection of social commerce and content while driving greater conversion through experiential storytelling," said Khandhar.

Visit www.arbonne.com to begin exploring Arbonne's new website and to receive more information about Arbonne's company mission and values.

About Arbonne

Since 1980 Arbonne PBC has created personal care, beauty and wellness products crafted with premium plant-based ingredients grounded in science and clinical research. Arbonne's healthy living product philosophy and entrepreneurial business opportunity foster a positive mindset that helps individuals and communities flourish. The brand core values are empowerment, transparency, and sustainability, with the vision that everyone can flourish by being good to themselves, their community, and the planet. 2021 marks Arbonne's first anniversary as a Certified B Corporation – the only certification of its kind to comprehensively measure a company's social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability. Arbonne is a proud portfolio brand of Groupe Rocher, a French purpose-driven company and European leader of botanical beauty, whose mission is to reconnect people to nature. Arbonne products are available online at arbonne.com or through an extensive network of Arbonne Independent Consultants across the world. For more information, please visit www.arbonne.com.

