Arbonne Announces New Chief Growth Officer

"Christina is an innovative leader when it comes to building and supporting a passionate team of entrepreneurs," shared Tyler Whitehead, Arbonne CEO. "We are very excited to have Christina join us in our mission at Arbonne. She has a strong track record of growth across multiple disciplines and implementing powerful programs and strategies to accelerate sales. Her values and her capabilities are especially suited to Arbonne's business model of empowering more people through sustainable healthy living and we are thrilled to welcome her today."

As Arbonne's new Chief Growth Officer, Snyder will lead the sales organization, growth strategy development and business model innovation supporting the company's team of Independent Consultants across the globe. Snyder will be a key contributor as the company builds upon our existing broad base of customers and clients. She will lead the strategy for long-term business expansion opportunities for our consultants and brand ambassadors worldwide in geographic, demographic and digital frontiers. She will be based at Arbonne's headquarters in Irvine, CA and report directly to CEO Tyler Whitehead.

"I am thrilled to be joining the Arbonne team as I see incredible potential for the brand at a time when the world needs authentic, purpose-driven companies to enrich our lives and feed our soul," said Snyder. "I believe Arbonne is well-positioned to provide more people its holistic, healthy lifestyle products that are grounded in both nature and science. I look forward to working with the dynamic leadership team at Arbonne and support and grow the opportunity for its sales leaders in a way that is unmatched across the globe."

About Arbonne

Since 1980 Arbonne PBC has created personal care, clean beauty and wellness products crafted with premium plant-based ingredients grounded in science and clinical research. Arbonne's healthy living product philosophy and entrepreneurial business opportunity foster a positive mindset that helps individuals and communities flourish. The brand core values are empowerment, transparency, and sustainability, with the vision that everyone can flourish by being good to themselves, their community, and the planet. 2021 marks Arbonne's first anniversary as a Certified B Corporation – the only certification of its kind to comprehensively measure a company's social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability. Arbonne is a proud portfolio brand of Groupe Rocher, a French purpose-driven company and European leader of botanical beauty, whose mission is to reconnect people to nature. Arbonne products are available online at arbonne.com or through an extensive network of Arbonne Independent Consultants across the world. For more information, please visit www.arbonne.com .

SOURCE Arbonne

Related Links

http://www.arbonne.com

