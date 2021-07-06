Arbonne CEO, Tyler Whitehead, Elected to Direct Selling Board of Directors

"I am honored to continue to serve with the talented Directors and Officers of DSA and look forward to working to enhance the overall environment for direct selling," said Whitehead, Arbonne CEO. "I continue to learn more from these incredible colleagues every day about the difference the direct selling industry makes as we work together to improve lives – both here in the U.S. and worldwide."

Whitehead has almost 20 years in direct selling most recently serving the DSA Board as Chairman of the Ethics and Self-Regulation Committee. He has been active as a Board Member in the Direct Selling Association (DSA), the Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN), and the International Alliance of Dietary Supplement Associations (IADSA), along with board positions for several companies and community organizations throughout his career. Whitehead received his Juris Doctorate from Willamette University and B.S. in Political Science from Idaho State University.

For more than a century, the Direct Selling Association (DSA) has served as the national trade association for companies that offer entrepreneurial opportunities to independent sellers to market and sell products and services online and in person, typically outside of a fixed retail establishment. In 2020, over 7 million entrepreneurs offered products or services through the direct selling channel totaling over $40 billion in sales in the U.S. These entrepreneurs provide a personalized buying experience, service, and support for over 41 million preferred customers and discount buyers on an annual basis.

About Arbonne

Since 1980 Arbonne PBC has created personal care, beauty, and wellness products crafted with premium plant-based ingredients grounded in science and clinical research. Arbonne's healthy living product philosophy and entrepreneurial business opportunity foster a positive mindset that helps individuals and communities flourish. The brand core values are empowerment, transparency, and sustainability, with the vision that everyone can thrive by being good to themselves, their community, and the planet. 2021 marks Arbonne's first anniversary as a Certified B Corporation – the only certification of its kind to measure a company's social and environmental performance comprehensively, transparency, and accountability. Arbonne is a proud portfolio brand of Groupe Rocher, a French purpose-driven company and European leader of botanical beauty, whose mission is to reconnect people to nature. Arbonne products are available online at arbonne.com or through an extensive network of Arbonne Independent Consultants across the world. For more information, please visit www.arbonne.com.

