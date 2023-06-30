ARBONNE INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCES NEW CEO JEN ORLANDO

News provided by

Arbonne International, LLC

30 Jun, 2023, 11:58 ET

Orlando Brings Extensive Sales and Business Experience in Beauty and Direct Selling Industries

IRVINE, Calif., June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arbonne International pbc, a Delaware public benefit company and a global leader in personal care, nutrition, beauty, and wellness products, announces that Jen Orlando has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer. The announcement follows organizational changes at its parent company, Groupe Rocher.  

Her focus will be to continue to strengthen the corporate office and sales field partnership through technology innovation, enhanced communication and increased entrepreneurial education opportunities.

Continue Reading
Arbonne International Announces New CEO Jen Orlando
Arbonne International Announces New CEO Jen Orlando

"This is an exciting time to be a part of Arbonne as we transition our legacy to its next level of success," said Jennifer Orlando, Chief Executive Officer, Arbonne. "New formulas, new products and new technology are transforming our company, and I am looking forward to partnering with our teams both at the home office and in the field to position Arbonne for future growth." 

Orlando returned to Arbonne in 2023 as the Chief Growth & Innovation Officer following more than 18 years of industry experience with several beauty and wellness companies.

"Working with motivated entrepreneurs and helping them to flourish is my passion and I look forward to leading this powerful community of dedicated professionals and independent contractors into the future of beauty and wellness," said Orlando.

"Jen brings a strong track record of business growth and a disciplined background in sales and transactional building with a passion for Arbonne's sales field, employees and future," said Groupe Rocher CEO, Jean-David Schwartz. "We are confident she is the right person to lead the company as we continue to innovate, grow and maximize the business opportunities Arbonne offers." 

Orlando replaces Tyler Whitehead, who recently left the company to pursue other opportunities.       

ABOUT ARBONNE

Arbonne is a global force in sustainable healthy living since 1980. A healthy living community that connects personal consultation with an immersive digital experience to help people find wellness products that find their needs today and tomorrow. Arbonne's philosophy embraces the relationship between clean, effective plant-based products, conscious sustainability practices, and connecting people together for their healthy living journey. Arbonne won't rest when it comes to clean and safe formulations, starting with its Not Allowed List™ of over 2000+ banned ingredients. Arbonne makes every effort to be gluten-free, vegan, non-GMO, with no artificial colors, fragrance, flavors, or sweeteners. As a purpose driven company, Arbonne's consistent business practices help empower people to flourish and create a sustainable planet for the future. At Arbonne, both people and the planet are considered in every decision made. Arbonne is a proud Certified B Corporation. CLEAN. CONSCIOUS. CONNECTED.™

Follow Arbonne on Social Media

Facebook: @arbonne Twitter: @arbonne  Instagram: @arbonne Pinterest: @arbonne

SOURCE Arbonne International, LLC

Also from this source

ARBONNE ANNOUNCES NEW HR LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENT

ARBONNE CONTINUES GROWTH WITH NEW EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.