Arbonne Unveils Annual Sustainability Report Covering Major Environmental And Community Milestones And Plans For The Future

Arbonne continues to make major strides to accomplish its sustainability goals. Key milestones for sustainability include recovering over 365,000 units of packaging through the ArbonneCycle program, converting Arbonne's UK office into their first location to run off of 100% renewable electricity + heating technologies and moving to non-toxic glass jar packaging with the launch of their AgeWell anti-aging skincare line.

In addition, through the generous support of the Independent Consultants and employees, the Flourish Arbonne Foundation continues to lead caring for people and raised over $1.5 million dollars to positively impact the mental wellbeing of youth, while donating nearly $3M in products to non-profits that share Arbonne's mission.

"Our Sustainability Report is our most transparent document to date covering all aspects of our social and environmental impact efforts," said Andrea Chase, Director of Corporate Responsibility & Social Impact at Arbonne. "We felt there was no better day than Earth Day to unveil Arbonne's sustainability accomplishments and forthcoming goals to ensure our mission and commitment to empowering people and assuring the planet flourishes and these efforts can be sustained for future generations."

This is just the beginning – by 2025, to assure a compelling and sustainable opportunity exists into the future, Arbonne plans now to have 100% Non-GMO verified nutrition products, be zero-waste across all locations globally and reduce plastic packaging by 50%. "I am extremely proud of the progress that we've made in the past year. We have more work to do and recognize that sustainability is a journey, but our employees and customers are right alongside us in this journey and are passionate about making a difference through our business opportunity, our products and our mission, To Empower People to Flourish Through Sustainable Healthy Living." said Fabienne Smolinski, Chief People and CSR Officer at Arbonne. "As a purpose driven company, together, we can strive to not just be the best company in the world."

This year also marks the brand's first anniversary year as a Certified B Corporation. B Corp certification is the only one of its kind, comprehensively measuring a company's social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability. Achieving B Corp certification strengthens Arbonne's commitment as a purpose-driven company.

For more information about Arbonne's Sustainability Report and the company's mission and values, please visit www.arbonne.com.

About Arbonne International

Since 1980 Arbonne International, LLC, has created personal care, beauty and wellness products crafted with premium plant-based ingredients grounded in science and clinical research. Arbonne's healthy living product philosophy and entrepreneurial business opportunity foster a positive mindset that helps individuals and communities flourish. The brand core values are empowerment, transparency, and sustainability, with the vision that everyone can flourish by being good to themselves, their community, and the planet. Arbonne products are available at arbonne.com or through an extensive network of Arbonne Independent Consultants across the world. Arbonne is a privately held company and is headquartered in Irvine, Calif. For more information, please visit www.arbonne.com.

Arbonne is a proud member of the Direct Selling Association. View the Code of Ethics by which Arbonne abides or contact the DSA directly.

