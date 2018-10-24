Arbor Announces the Appointment of Howard Leiner as Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer

Mr. Leiner comes to Arbor with more than 25 years of experience in the financial services sector. In his most recent position with Goldman Sachs, he served as Managing Director, Global Head of Private Bank Technology. While at Goldman Sachs, he also held the roles of Managing Director, Global Head of Foreign Exchange Trading and Sales Technology as well as Global Head of Mortgage Trading and Sales Technology. Prior to that, he held senior-level technology roles with C-BASS, Smith Barney and Deutsche Bank. He received a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

"Howard has a proven track record of success in leading and managing the technical infrastructure of large-scale financial service organizations,"said Ivan Kaufman, Chairman and CEO, Arbor Realty Trust. "His achievements and experience in financial services make him the ideal candidate to lead our technology operations as we position ourselves for growth and the implementation of cutting edge innovative technology platforms."

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR) is a nationwide real estate investment trust and direct lender, providing loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare and other diverse commercial real estate assets. Headquartered in Uniondale, New York, Arbor manages a multibillion-dollar servicing portfolio, specializing in Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and other government-sponsored enterprises, as well as CMBS, bridge, mezzanine and preferred equity lending. Rated by Standard and Poor's and Fitch Ratings, Arbor is committed to building on its reputation for service, quality and flexibility and dedicated to providing our clients excellence over the entire life of a loan.

