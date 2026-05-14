Arbor Homes® Re-Engineers Homebuilding to Deliver New Homes Starting at $199,995* in Louisville Market

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Arbor Homes announced the launch of its Arrival Series in the Louisville/Southern Indiana market, introducing new construction homes starting at $199,995* at Trailside Landing in Jeffersonville. The initiative is designed to address a widening affordability gap that has pushed many first-time buyers and workforce households out of the homeownership market entirely.

Arbor Homes announces the launch of its Arrival Series in the Louisville/Southern Indiana market.

According to an analysis published by the National Association of Home Builders, sales of new single-family homes priced under $300,000 have declined by approximately 65 percent since 2020, significantly reducing attainable new construction options for buyers. In response, Arbor Homes developed the Arrival Series as a strategic effort to re-introduce new homes at price points historically accessible to first-time buyers.

"Arbor Homes is motivated to increase homeownership for those who didn't think they could afford it," said Michael Metzkes, Louisville Division President. "With Arrival, we've taken a different approach—working closely with municipalities and trade partners to re-engineer parts of the construction process and reduce costs without sacrificing quality. Jeffersonville has been very supportive of bringing attainable new housing options to its residents."

Arbor Homes' first Arrival community, Trailside Landing, will include 61 homesites featuring thoughtfully designed floor plans with streamlined selections and optional package upgrades that allow buyers to personalize their homes while maintaining affordability. These homes provide private outdoor spaces, simplified design choices, and the benefits of ownership without shared walls.

Arbor's approach includes standardized first-floor layouts and phased foundation installation, allowing trade partners to scale production efficiently and lower construction costs. These operational efficiencies help make monthly ownership costs competitive with area rental rates while enabling buyers to begin building long-term equity.

"With the Arrival Series, our goal is to create a practical pathway into homeownership for Louisville's workforce across manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, and education," said Jeff Gaul, Vice President of Sales. "We serve as advocates and guides for buyers navigating one of the most important financial decisions of their lives."

Three decorated model homes, the Gladstone, Rockaway and Berlin, were completed in April, with the first homes now available for buyers.

Arbor Homes is working with its preferred lending partner, Silverton Mortgage®, another Clayton® company, to provide financing options designed to support first-time buyers.

The launch of the Arrival Series in Louisville represents a strategic expansion of Arbor Homes' attainable housing portfolio. Arbor Homes currently has two additional Arrival communities in the Louisville market moving toward development, positioning the Arrival Series as a key component of the company's long-term growth strategy.

Prospective buyers can join the interest list and learn more at:

https://yourarborhome.com/neighborhoods/louisvillesouthern-indiana/jeffersonville/trailside-landing-arrival-series

About Arbor Homes

Arbor Homes is a regional homebuilder dedicated to expanding access to homeownership for individuals and families who may not have previously believed it was within reach. Since 1994, the company has built thousands of homes across Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio, guided by the belief that homeownership is one of the most effective paths to long-term financial stability and generational wealth.

Through a diversified portfolio of home collections, Arbor Homes focuses on delivering thoughtfully designed homes that balance quality, efficiency, and value. The company continuously evaluates how homes are designed, built, and delivered to create more attainable price points without compromising the homeowner experience.

At every stage of the journey, Arbor Homes serves as an advocate and trusted guide for buyers navigating one of the most significant investments of their lives. By combining operational innovation with a mission-driven approach, Arbor Homes is committed to strengthening communities, supporting local workforces, and helping more people achieve the stability and opportunity that comes with owning a home. Arbor Homes is proud to be part of Clayton, a leading single-family, values-driven home builder committed to opening doors to a better life through attainable homeownership.

Media Contact: Michael Metzkes, Division President - [email protected]

Home prices apply only to designated homes and do not include taxes, fees, or other costs associated with the purchase.

SOURCE Arbor Homes