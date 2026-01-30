Arbor House, first high-rise luxury apartment living in Palm Beach Gardens, celebrates Phase I Groundbreaking

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aventine Development and Seawood Builders celebrated the groundbreaking on Phase I of Arbor House, a refined new residential community designed to pair timeless sophistication with an easy, connected way of living.

Image of Arbor House Pool Deck

Arbor House is a luxury multi-family development with 13 stories and 302 units, offering a mix of studio to three-bedroom apartments. An attached garage with 480 parking spaces complements amenities, including a 7,000-square-foot deck on the eighth floor featuring a wellness center, state-of-the-art fitness center, golf simulator, cold plunge, sauna, resort-style pool, and a ground-floor work-from-home lounge.

"High-rise luxury rental apartment living is something new and different for Palm Beach Gardens," said Ed Masi, President/CEO of Seawood Builders. "Arbor House will meet the high demand for new Class-A multifamily residential during a time where there is clearly a shortage. Its prime location is convenient to popular retail outlets, including Trader Joe's and Whole Foods, and will be a magnet for young professionals and their families."

"Arbor House is part of a broader master plan that includes replacing outdated developments with new, modern uses," added Bill Spruce, Cofounder/Managing Partner of Aventine Development. "Palm Beach Gardens is becoming a luxury market for living. By transforming an aging office park into a vibrant luxury living environment, we are part of the movement that already includes The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Palm Beach Gardens, opening later this year."

"Arbor House is an important project for the City of Palm Beach Gardens," stated Mayor Marcie Tinsley. "There is a strong, cooperative spirit between the City and our development partners to address the need for high-quality developments while also helping to spur interest in a rail station within PGA Station, a mixed-use development within our Transit-Oriented District that will serve our community."

"Today's celebration includes a ceremonial tree planting—a lasting symbol of Arbor House and the natural spirit of Palm Beach Gardens," explained Alexandra Masi, Director of Marketing and Communications, Seawood Builders. "It will be preserved and placed on-site as construction progresses."

Phase II of Arbor House will include a second 13-story tower and attached garage offering 318 apartments for a total of 620 units when both projects are completed.

MEDIA: Additional press materials are available: https://baxtermartin.egnyte.com/fl/JbPJkmHcvmKy

