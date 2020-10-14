Arbor Investments Closes Fund V and DOF II, Raising Over $1.65B of Capital

CHICAGO, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arbor Investments ("Arbor"), a specialized private equity firm that focuses exclusively on investing in the food and beverage industry, announced today the closing of its fifth equity fund, Arbor Investments V, LP ("Fund V"), with $1.5 billion of outside capital commitments, as well as its second captive subordinated debt fund, Arbor Debt Opportunities Fund II, LP ("DOF II"), with $168 million of outside commitments. The close brings Arbor's total assets under management (AUM) to $2.9 billion.

Gregory Purcell, Arbor co-founder and CEO, commented, "We are humbled by the commitments from our longtime limited partners as well as the interest from new investors who have entrusted Arbor with their capital. The quick and successful closing of Arbor Fund V, especially during this unique fundraising environment, is not only a testament to our outstanding investment track record but also a continued endorsement of the highly differentiated strategy we've refined over more than two decades. We anticipate tremendous opportunity to deploy this new capital with outstanding entrepreneurial families and blue-chip strategic players."

"Contrary to typical private equity firms, Arbor has always been focused on adding value beyond just capital and our results reflect this unconventional approach," said Senior Operating Partner Timothy Fallon. "We're firm believers in the advantages of industry specialization and our model is rooted in leveraging the firm's experienced team of in-house resources to identify and execute transformative changes to our portfolio companies. It's an operationally intense, all-hands-on-deck attitude that we believe drives value creation and positions us as the partner of choice to companies in the food and beverage sector."

"Arbor's brand is stronger than ever," added Arbor President Carl Allegretti. "We are honored to have earned the trust of our investors and I couldn't be more proud of our people. To raise this amount of capital so efficiently in this unprecedented time is a testament to the strength of our team and the track record that has been built over the 21 years of Arbor. The best is yet to come."

Shannon Advisors acted as placement agent, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as fund legal counsel.

About Arbor Investments

Founded in 1999 with offices in Chicago and New York, Arbor Investments is a specialized private equity firm focused exclusively on acquiring premier companies in the food, beverage and related industries. To date, the firm has acquired or invested in more than 80 companies in North America. www.arborpic.com

