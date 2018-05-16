Arbor Launches Premium Video Doorbell, So Simple It's For Everyone

Arbor provides security and peace of mind to home owners and renters alike as the company is committed to fitting the unique needs of every home. Arbor's easy installation makes it easy for renters to take their doorbell with them when moving and its 700 feet of WiFi support makes it the ideal doorbell for homeowners in larger houses as well. While other existing products on the market require complicated installation and the purchase of additional equipment, Arbor comes equipped with everything a user needs to seamlessly install and start using their doorbell in a matter of minutes for superior usability.

After a simple installation, the Arbor Video Doorbell offers 160 degree diagonal motion detection across three zones, though users can customize the distance and direction. All authorized users receive notifications to view what or who is outside their door instantly from their smartphone in full HD, without any odd fish-eye distortion or delay. The moment Arbor detects motion outside the door, it begins recording directly to the cloud and users can view the encrypted recordings at any time from anywhere. If users are alerted to a potential intruder, they can sound the alarm—a key security feature Arbor offers now, with more to come, such as alerting or calling police.

The Arbor video doorbell comes with a chime, built-in alarm system and ultra-long range WiFi hub. Furthermore, Arbor's rechargeable battery lasts a whole year on a single charge and is incredibly easy to charge, when needed. There are no blind spots and no false alarms with Arbor's superior motion detector. Beyond its technical prowess, Arbor is also the first product in its category created for a true premium experience, a true high-tech design product. It's also easy to install and take down if users move.

"Everyone should be able to make their home as safe and smart as it can be," said Arbor founder and CEO Farshad Taheri. "We are delighted to introduce the future of home security in an all-in-one system. Our advanced video doorbell features the highest quality picture, most effortless installation and strongest connection. The Arbor Video Doorbell is changing the way people manage and control their homes and it is so advanced, all you need is a door."

Arbor is available for pre-order now on Indiegogo with discounts for early adopters and orders will ship this summer. The Arbor Video Doorbell has no hidden fees to users and costs $199 for everything—doorbell, alarm, ultra-range WiFi hub and digital chime. Customers will then be able to purchase from Arbor directly or soon-to-be announced retailers.

Features of the Arbor Video Doorbell

Built-in alarm system that goes up to 110 decibels

WiFi hub with a chime and WiFi extender (up to 700 feet)

USB removable and rechargeable Li-ion battery that lasts a year on a single charge

Best and fastest picture: night vision and 1080p HD live video feed with 5x digital zoom for clear and distortion-free view

Two-way audio with echo cancellation for a clear, natural conversation free from interference

160 degree diagonal motion detection across three zones – no blind spots and no false alarms

Weather resistant from -4 to 113 degrees Fahrenheit

802.11 b /g/n WiFi connection @ 2.4 GHz

About Arbor

Founded in 2016, Arbor believes that everyone deserves access to the best and most advanced technology. Arbor designs useful, simple and beautiful products that work straight out of the box, for every home and every person.

Media Contact

Madeline Mains

FortyThree, Inc.

831.401.3175

arbor@43pr.com

All trademarks and product names are the property of their respective companies.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arbor-launches-premium-video-doorbell-so-simple-its-for-everyone-300649372.html

SOURCE Arbor

Related Links

http://www.arbor-home.com

